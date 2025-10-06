Get the NET! Rob Reiner's Latest TINFOIL Rant About Trump Proves He's Still Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM

Rob Reiner disappeared for a bit after Trump won again. Rumors were that he was in some loony bin getting his marbles realigned ... but you know, those were just rumors. Not to mention this guy's marbles are DEFINITELY still lost.

So very lost.

He seems to think Trump will use the military to take over the elections, and our country will be OVER AND DONE FOR.

Or something.

Maybe if you guys watch it, you can help us figure out what he really means? Heh.

Watch:

🚨NEW: Anti-Trump Director Rob Reiner floats *DONS TINFOIL HAT* over 2026 midterm conspiracy🚨



"Don't be surprised when polling booths are surrounded by American military in the guise of making sure that the elections are fair and that nobody's tampering with anything."… pic.twitter.com/82D8PF3Uje — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 5, 2025

Post continues:

... "They'll be inciting violence ... Then you'll see the commandeering of voting machines, ballot boxes to make sure that that election is secure. Well, what that means is that [Trump] will then commandeer the election."

Dude is nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

We said what we said.

He needs to go back to the mental TDS ward.. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) October 5, 2025

At this point, we are convinced that TDS is absolutely a legit mental illness.

"In my imagination, Trump might do this terrible thing. Then another terrible thing. Then seventeen more terrible things. Then you have totalitarianism. Could absolutely happen." -- Rob (The Nutcase) Reiner — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) October 6, 2025

Says a lot more about how unhinged Reiner is than anything else.

Omg lhey let him out of the asylum! — Ellen Rodriguez (@EllenRo40888399) October 6, 2025

Not ENOUGH tinfoil for this lunatic. He should stick to ... whatever else it is he does now.

