VIP
Get the NET! Rob Reiner's Latest TINFOIL Rant About Trump Proves He's Still Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on October 06, 2025
Twitchy

Rob Reiner disappeared for a bit after Trump won again. Rumors were that he was in some loony bin getting his marbles realigned ... but you know, those were just rumors. Not to mention this guy's marbles are DEFINITELY still lost.

So very lost.

He seems to think Trump will use the military to take over the elections, and our country will be OVER AND DONE FOR.

Or something.

Maybe if you guys watch it, you can help us figure out what he really means? Heh.

Watch:

Post continues:

... "They'll be inciting violence ... Then you'll see the commandeering of voting machines, ballot boxes to make sure that that election is secure. Well, what that means is that [Trump] will then commandeer the election."

Dude is nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

We said what we said.

At this point, we are convinced that TDS is absolutely a legit mental illness.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Says a lot more about how unhinged Reiner is than anything else.

Not ENOUGH tinfoil for this lunatic. He should stick to ... whatever else it is he does now.

============================================================

============================================================

