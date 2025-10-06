Rich, Boxed-Wine-Drinking White Leftist NoVA Women Hardest Hit: Even MSNBC Says Jay Jones Should Drop Out

Well, well, well. We hoped things were bad for Jay Jones after he was caught fantasizing about shooting a Republican in the head and wishing for his 'little fascist children' to die, but with the many Virginia Democrat groups doubling down on their endorsements, we figured they might get away with this one.

Yes, it made us sick to our stomach.

And not that this will necessarily move Jones to drop out but the fact he's lost MSNBC is a pretty big deal. Gonna go out on a limb here and say they got their internals and they're not good.

For any of them.

Watch:

Jay Jones "should probably be forced to withdraw from the race."



You know it's serious when you've lost MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/JNRaIS4DKR — RAGA (@RepublicanAGs) October 6, 2025

Now, do we think they want Jones out because they know what he said was really eff'd up? Not at all. Do we think they're worried that if he stays in the race he will hurt Abigail Spanberger? Yes.

Giving up one race on the ticket in their minds is probably better than losing all three.

It's not as if any of them suddenly grew a soul.

Ah I see the internal polling came in. https://t.co/YokvhhmeaH — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) October 6, 2025

Indeed.

I don’t believe that words are literal violence. But words do have meaning, and what Jay Jones said was reprehensible. No one who believes that his fellow Americans deserve death due to their politics is fit to be a public leader. https://t.co/EHQ8WP5ad1 — Alexandra DeSanctis Marr (@xan_desanctis) October 6, 2025

Tough when MSNBC has more courage than @MarkWarner https://t.co/CQCxMV05gY — Stephen DeMaura (@Sdemaura) October 6, 2025

Northern Virginia wine moms hardest hit by this one. https://t.co/lyMhl0Q9mD — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 6, 2025

MSNBC beating VA and National Dems to the punch in acknowledging that Jay Jones needs to withdraw is absurd https://t.co/hFSsNF4g7L — Mandy Snodgrass (@mandynicole410) October 6, 2025

That it's MSNBC of all outlets should be the wake-up call Virginia Democrats need, but we're not holding our breath.

