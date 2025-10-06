Rich, Boxed-Wine-Drinking White Leftist NoVA Women Hardest Hit: Even MSNBC Says Jay Jones Should Drop Out

Get the NET! Rob Reiner's Latest TINFOIL Rant About Trump Proves He's Still...
October 06, 2025
Twitchy

Well, well, well. We hoped things were bad for Jay Jones after he was caught fantasizing about shooting a Republican in the head and wishing for his 'little fascist children' to die, but with the many Virginia Democrat groups doubling down on their endorsements, we figured they might get away with this one.

Yes, it made us sick to our stomach.

And not that this will necessarily move Jones to drop out but the fact he's lost MSNBC is a pretty big deal. Gonna go out on a limb here and say they got their internals and they're not good.

For any of them.

Watch:

Now, do we think they want Jones out because they know what he said was really eff'd up? Not at all. Do we think they're worried that if he stays in the race he will hurt Abigail Spanberger? Yes.

Giving up one race on the ticket in their minds is probably better than losing all three.

It's not as if any of them suddenly grew a soul.

Indeed.

That it's MSNBC of all outlets should be the wake-up call Virginia Democrats need, but we're not holding our breath.

