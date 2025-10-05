Oh BOO-HOO! Justine Bateman BLISTERS Dems Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego for Posting Whiny Selfie-Video

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on October 05, 2025
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Oh, look, it's another day in politics where our elected officials decide to treat their jobs like a reality TV show. This time, it's Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego, who thought it would be a brilliant idea to sit on some stairs, look somber, and complain about the government shutdown like it's a personal inconvenience rather than, you know, their literal job to fix it.

Or, their fault that it's shut down.

Enter Justine Bateman, who took to X to remind these two that we, the busy, overworked, and under-caffeinated public, don't have time for their 'work struggles.' 

Ouch. But let's be real, she's not wrong. 

Kelly and Gallego's video is a masterclass in political theater. They’re lamenting the fact that hundreds of thousands of Arizonans might see their health care premiums double or triple because of the shutdown. Sure, that's a legitimate concern, but sitting on stairs and whining about it? That's not leadership; that's an audition tape for 'The Real Housewives of Capitol Hill.' Not to mention that Obamacare is causing issues with healthcare in the first place.

Bateman's timing is impeccable, of course. This comes as health insurance premiums are set to skyrocket nationwide, with Arizona facing a proposed 49% increase for ACA marketplace plans in 2026. So, yes, the stakes are high, but instead of rolling up their sleeves and negotiating, Kelly and Gallego are out here playing the victim card.

Look, we get it. Governing is hard. But if you're going to sit on the stairs and complain, at least bring a ladder so you can climb out of the mess you created. Until then, maybe stick to the actual work, senators. Your constituents—and Justine Bateman—are watching.

============================================================

Never Tell Me the Odds

============================================================

