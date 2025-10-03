Journos Pushed Dem Shutdown Talking Points at Karoline Leavitt's WH Briefing (and That...
Outrage as Child Killer Ronald Exantus Released Early, Now Under Supervised Release in...
VIP
Never Tell Me the Odds
Holy Violent LUNATIC, Batman! Democrat AG Nominee Jay Jones Fantasized About Shooting GOP...
Dem Gov. Kathy Hochul Joins Dem Shutdown Blame Game In Hopes That Nobody...
'Nepotistic Creep' Mikie Sherill Learns the HARD WAY That Picking a Fight With...
Senate Democrats Share Ruben Gallego ACCIDENTALLY Admitting Just How Awful Obamacare Reall...
Oh HELL No: Megyn Kelly Is Not ABOUT to Let Writer From The...
VIP
Try Not to Laugh While Chuck Schumer Explains Why NYT Poll Showing Him...
NYC ER Nurse FACT-NUKES Dems for Lying About Illegals Getting Free Healthcare on...
'Going to HATE What's Coming': Nick Sortor Goes STRAIGHT-FAFO on Portland PD and...
Joe Concha Pits CNN Against CNN In a Doozy of a Shot/Chaser About...
¡Ay, Caramba! Tim Kaine SO Triggered by Ted Cruz's Gif He Tries Picking...
'The Hypocrisy Is Astounding'! Dem Who Insisted Biden Was Fine Tells CNN Trump's...

WHOO-DAWGIE! JD Vance CATCHES Jamie Raskin Subtweeting Him and Just GUESS How That Works Out for Him

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on October 03, 2025
Twitchy

You know Democrats are wimps and terrified of JD Vance when they take a screenshot of a post on X and subtweet him without tagging him. It's one thing to try and appeal to the 19% of people who still approve of his party, but he could at least have the decency to tag Vance.

Advertisement

This is just pathetic and sad, bro.

Especially since Vance didn't lie in his post, and well, Jamie kinda did.

Look at this dingus:

As you likely already guessed, Vance was aware of the subtweet and responded in kind. Oh, and you'll notice he quote-tweeted Jamie, which means Jamie will see it. He's not a coward hiding behind a screenshot.

Like Jamie.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA ha.

We're not entirely sure what that is, but the circles Democrats spin themselves into to avoid calling things or people what they really are is truly pathetic. And clearly, hilarious fodder for those of us who are willing to be honest.

Not to mention, Democrats are absolutely trying to argue for benefits for ILLEGALS.

And we all know it.

Jamie did fire back:

Recommended

'Nepotistic Creep' Mikie Sherill Learns the HARD WAY That Picking a Fight With Pete Hegseth Is STUPID
Sam J.
Advertisement

Blah blah blah.

Nothing from Vance yet, but we imagine he will make Jamie cry eventually today. Stay tuned.

============================================================

Related:

Never Tell Me the Odds

Holy Violent LUNATIC, Batman! Democrat AG Nominee Jay Jones Fantasized About Shooting GOP Speaker (Texts)

'Nepotistic Creep' Mikie Sherill Learns the HARD WAY That Picking a Fight With Pete Hegseth Is STUPID

Oh HELL No: Megyn Kelly Is Not ABOUT to Let Writer From The Atlantic Compare Charlie Kirk to George Floyd

NYC ER Nurse FACT-NUKES Dems for Lying About Illegals Getting Free Healthcare on the Taxpayers' Dollar

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY HEALTHCARE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Nepotistic Creep' Mikie Sherill Learns the HARD WAY That Picking a Fight With Pete Hegseth Is STUPID
Sam J.
Outrage as Child Killer Ronald Exantus Released Early, Now Under Supervised Release in Florida
justmindy
Holy Violent LUNATIC, Batman! Democrat AG Nominee Jay Jones Fantasized About Shooting GOP Speaker (Texts)
Sam J.
Senate Democrats Share Ruben Gallego ACCIDENTALLY Admitting Just How Awful Obamacare Really Is and LOL
Sam J.
Journos Pushed Dem Shutdown Talking Points at Karoline Leavitt's WH Briefing (and That Was a BAD Idea)
Doug P.
NYC ER Nurse FACT-NUKES Dems for Lying About Illegals Getting Free Healthcare on the Taxpayers' Dollar
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Nepotistic Creep' Mikie Sherill Learns the HARD WAY That Picking a Fight With Pete Hegseth Is STUPID Sam J.
Advertisement