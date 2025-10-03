WHOO-DAWGIE! JD Vance CATCHES Jamie Raskin Subtweeting Him and Just GUESS How That Works Out for Him

You know Democrats are wimps and terrified of JD Vance when they take a screenshot of a post on X and subtweet him without tagging him. It's one thing to try and appeal to the 19% of people who still approve of his party, but he could at least have the decency to tag Vance.

This is just pathetic and sad, bro.

Especially since Vance didn't lie in his post, and well, Jamie kinda did.

Look at this dingus:

What a pathetic lie, @JDVance. Nobody’s arguing for benefits for people who are undocumented.



But now that we’ve cleared that up, are you saying you WILL support continued ACA health care tax credits for millions of U.S. CITIZENS?



That’s what we’re fighting for! pic.twitter.com/dNfclcXMnq — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) October 3, 2025

As you likely already guessed, Vance was aware of the subtweet and responded in kind. Oh, and you'll notice he quote-tweeted Jamie, which means Jamie will see it. He's not a coward hiding behind a screenshot.

Like Jamie.

What's a "people who are undocumented?" https://t.co/1FGVAuRG6w — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 3, 2025

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA ha.

We're not entirely sure what that is, but the circles Democrats spin themselves into to avoid calling things or people what they really are is truly pathetic. And clearly, hilarious fodder for those of us who are willing to be honest.

Not to mention, Democrats are absolutely trying to argue for benefits for ILLEGALS.

And we all know it.

**not Americans**



Fixed it for you @RepRaskin — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 3, 2025

Jamie did fire back:

Quit playing dumb, JD. Answer the question. You know that people who aren’t legally here are NOT eligible for taxpayer-funded ACA health care. So why’s your party trying to gut ACA benefits for U.S. CITIZENS? Why do you want to increase premiums by 75% for millions of U.S.… https://t.co/dh9p3YvrVn — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) October 3, 2025

Blah blah blah.

Nothing from Vance yet, but we imagine he will make Jamie cry eventually today. Stay tuned.

