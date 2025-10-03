Dem Gov. Kathy Hochul Joins Dem Shutdown Blame Game In Hopes That Nobody...
Oh HELL No: Megyn Kelly Is Not ABOUT to Let Writer From The Atlantic Compare Charlie Kirk to George Floyd

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:40 PM on October 03, 2025

Honestly, we're surprised that anyone still bothers to read The Atlantic, and yet, here we are.

We suppose if you're looking for really stupid and offensive takes, this leftist rage does the trick every time. Imagine how absolutely politically warped and biased someone has to be to compare a young father and husband murdered by a crazy person in broad daylight to a drug-addicted, degenerate who passed away during an arrest.

That's how warped this guy is:

A saint? No. 

A reminder of how hard Charlie fought for the things he believed in and how that got him killed? Yes.

Williams continued:

Post continues:

... outrage (and ample racism), particularly among conservatives. One Donald Trump–supporting tech CEO pledged $500,000 for artists to paint murals of Zarutska in cities across the country. Elon Musk immediately offered another $1 million.

And ample racism, REALLY? Dude.

Keep going:

They sought to make her image as ubiquitous as Floyd’s was in 2020, when murals proliferated without help from Silicon Valley. It might have worked, but hours after Musk’s announcement, Kirk was shot, and a different canonization began.

Pretty stupid, even for The Atlantic, right?

Megyn Kelly was having none of this crap:

What she said.

============================================================

