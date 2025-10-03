Oh HELL No: Megyn Kelly Is Not ABOUT to Let Writer From The Atlantic Compare Charlie Kirk to George Floyd

Honestly, we're surprised that anyone still bothers to read The Atlantic, and yet, here we are.

We suppose if you're looking for really stupid and offensive takes, this leftist rage does the trick every time. Imagine how absolutely politically warped and biased someone has to be to compare a young father and husband murdered by a crazy person in broad daylight to a drug-addicted, degenerate who passed away during an arrest.

That's how warped this guy is:

“Today, like five years ago, a controversial man has been transformed overnight into a one-dimensional saint, marshaled in a culture war that precludes measured thought. Once again, Americans are being asked to genuflect before an idol.” pic.twitter.com/CC1d8FG1Ll — Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) October 2, 2025

A saint? No.

A reminder of how hard Charlie fought for the things he believed in and how that got him killed? Yes.

Williams continued:

Some on the right had already been searching for a figure like Floyd. In August, an appalling killing nearly provided one. On a light-rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina, a Black man repeatedly stabbed the 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, whose death prompted… — Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) October 2, 2025

Post continues:

... outrage (and ample racism), particularly among conservatives. One Donald Trump–supporting tech CEO pledged $500,000 for artists to paint murals of Zarutska in cities across the country. Elon Musk immediately offered another $1 million.

And ample racism, REALLY? Dude.

Keep going:

They sought to make her image as ubiquitous as Floyd’s was in 2020, when murals proliferated without help from Silicon Valley. It might have worked, but hours after Musk’s announcement, Kirk was shot, and a different canonization began.

Pretty stupid, even for The Atlantic, right?

Megyn Kelly was having none of this crap:

How dare he utter these names in the same sentence https://t.co/qszwUeLdPT — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 3, 2025

What she said.

