'Going to HATE What's Coming': Nick Sortor Goes STRAIGHT-FAFO on Portland PD and We Are SO HERE for It

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on October 03, 2025
Sarah D.

As Twitchy readers know, Nick Sortor was arrested last night in Portland, OR, for doing his job. More specifically, for taking an American flag some Antifa toad had set on fire and putting it out. And the police arrested Nick.

Not the terrorist.

Let that sink in. Portland has a serious, systemic issue with its justice system ... we're not sure they actually have one.

Sortor is coming out swinging, though:

Sing with us ... 

Someone's gonna get it.

Heh.

We are indeed. Hey, we didn't start this war, but we will end it.

Pretty sure the Portland PD has no idea of the Hell they just unleashed.

Sounds like they're about to find out.

