'Going to HATE What's Coming': Nick Sortor Goes STRAIGHT-FAFO on Portland PD and We Are SO HERE for It

As Twitchy readers know, Nick Sortor was arrested last night in Portland, OR, for doing his job. More specifically, for taking an American flag some Antifa toad had set on fire and putting it out. And the police arrested Nick.

Not the terrorist.

Let that sink in. Portland has a serious, systemic issue with its justice system ... we're not sure they actually have one.

Sortor is coming out swinging, though:

Ohhhh @PortlandPolice is going to absolutely HATE what’s coming



Lawyer up, folks! 🤣



Announcement coming shortly. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 3, 2025

Sing with us ...

Someone's gonna get it.

Heh.

We’re standing with you, Nick! 👊🏻 — RuthlessOutlaw (@RuthlessOutlawX) October 3, 2025

We are indeed. Hey, we didn't start this war, but we will end it.

Was hoping you would say that. pic.twitter.com/OGMz4u3pCW — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 3, 2025

Booking flight now Bro can be there tomarrow by 10am.



Text me your hotel. — 🇺🇸🎙Chad Caton🎙🇺🇸 (@ImFiredUp2) October 3, 2025

If there was any doubt Portland is run by closet communists they have destroyed that. — BoujeeBombshell (@badboujeebabee) October 3, 2025

Take them down. They are just social workers. — Daniel J. White (@JDjwhite54) October 3, 2025

Glad you're alright, man. Go get them. — Left Brained Ham Sandwich (@uhohspag00) October 3, 2025

Pretty sure the Portland PD has no idea of the Hell they just unleashed.

Sounds like they're about to find out.

