ANOTHER Rhode Island Dem Tried Playing the 'Do You Know Who I Am' Game With Cops (Bonus Race Card FAIL)

Everybody remembers the Democrats' favorite saying up until the day Donald Trump took office for his second term in the White House: "No one is above the law."

Since then we've seen it made clear that many Democrats believe some people should be above the law: Dems and illegal aliens.

There must be something in the Democratic Party water in Rhode Island (it seems to be more than just water), because over the summer we told you about a state assistant AG who was pulled over and subsequently told officers they'd regret arresting her because of who she was.

Now we have another Rhode Island Democrat who was pulled over and played the time-honored game "do you know who I am?" This time, however, we got a bonus, which was what she claims would have happened "if I were a black human." This might be the worst attempted use of a race card ever:

“You know who I am, right?”



WATCH: A prominent Rhode Island Democrat invoked her status on police bodycam before being arrested during a traffic stop.



Maria Bucci, 51, chairwoman of the Democratic Party committee in Cranston, the state’s second-largest city, now faces a… pic.twitter.com/fVuymaziN3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 24, 2025

Rhode Island dem and former mayoral candidate was arrested for DUI and in the full body camera footage she tells officers:



“I told my kids if they ever became a cop, I'd kill 'em”



"God forbid I was a black person, I’d be arrested”



"You know who I am, right?… Call the… https://t.co/PdL0VUbo86 — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) December 24, 2025

The R.I. Dem's assumption that only black people get arrested was quickly debunked. She tried, and failed.

This is what cops deal with almost every day.

People who think a title gives them the right to insult officers, ignore the law, and weaponize their position the moment they’re held accountable. It’s entitlement dressed up as “public service,” and it’s getting worse. @FoxNews https://t.co/QMv6e9P0Cl — Chief Thomas Weitzel-Retired (@ChiefWeitzel) December 26, 2025

As we mentioned earlier, this seems to be a trend:

Remember the Assistant RI AG who played the same game? Rhode Island Dems seem to have a big problem. https://t.co/O4sXmVmftB — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) December 24, 2025

The police just need to keep reminding these Dems that "no one is above the law."

The Left believes that exceptions do apply.

