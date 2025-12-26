ANOTHER Rhode Island Dem Tried Playing the 'Do You Know Who I Am' Game With Cops (Bonus Race Card FAIL)

WOW: Minnesota Lt Governor Peggy Flanagan Takes Somali-PANDERING to a Whole New Level...
Everybody remembers the Democrats' favorite saying up until the day Donald Trump took office for his second term in the White House: "No one is above the law." 

Since then we've seen it made clear that many Democrats believe some people should be above the law: Dems and illegal aliens. 

There must be something in the Democratic Party water in Rhode Island (it seems to be more than just water), because over the summer we told you about a state assistant AG who was pulled over and subsequently told officers they'd regret arresting her because of who she was

Now we have another Rhode Island Democrat who was pulled over and played the time-honored game "do you know who I am?" This time, however, we got a bonus, which was what she claims would have happened "if I were a black human." This might be the worst attempted use of a race card ever: 

The R.I. Dem's assumption that only black people get arrested was quickly debunked. She tried, and failed. 

As we mentioned earlier, this seems to be a trend: 

The police just need to keep reminding these Dems that "no one is above the law." 

The Left believes that exceptions do apply. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

