HOO BOY! Things Just Got WORSE for the (Drunk) Screeching Rhode Island AG Caught Threatening a Cop

As Twitchy readers know, Rhode Island Democrat Assistant Attorney General Devon Hogan Flanagan was caught on bodycam footage threatening a police officer, telling him he'd regret jailing her because SHE'S an AG.

In case you didn't see the drunken mess, here's the full video:

Yeah, it isn't good. In fact, it's bad. SO very bad. We find her ranting about how she's an AG and the police officer not actually GAF to be one of the most hilarious, entertaining things we've watched in a long, long time.

Crazy how real life has become a sitcom.

Oh, and as we mentioned earlier, things are not improving for our infamous AG:

FEELING THE FALLOUT: Rhode Island assistant AG caught on viral arrest video telling cops they’d “regret” jailing her is moved from paid to unpaid leave as her job hangs in the balance. pic.twitter.com/pVF8NJIzvz — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 23, 2025

Now, we're certainly not experts on any of this, but we'd imagine going from paid to unpaid leave is NOT a great sign for the woman who turned herself into a meme.

This little lady and her buddy FA and FO actions have consequences. — Pam Bible (@bible1_pam) August 23, 2025

Yup.

Seems being an AG doesn't negate having consequences when you act like an unhinged warthog.

Maybe not for long.

The day will come when we discuss the normalized lunacy of liberal women https://t.co/QmtpKVwUzY — Chedz (@ChedzNetworks) August 23, 2025

The Karens of the world have destroyed 'girl power.'

Ironic, ain't it.

