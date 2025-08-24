HOO BOY! Things Just Got WORSE for the (Drunk) Screeching Rhode Island AG Caught Threatening a Cop

Strength Requires Work Which Explains Why Nepo Baby Zohran Mamdani Can't Do One...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:20 AM on August 24, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Rhode Island Democrat Assistant Attorney General Devon Hogan Flanagan was caught on bodycam footage threatening a police officer, telling him he'd regret jailing her because SHE'S an AG.

In case you didn't see the drunken mess, here's the full video:

Yeah, it isn't good. In fact, it's bad. SO very bad. We find her ranting about how she's an AG and the police officer not actually GAF to be one of the most hilarious, entertaining things we've watched in a long, long time.

Crazy how real life has become a sitcom.

Oh, and as we mentioned earlier, things are not improving for our infamous AG:

Now, we're certainly not experts on any of this, but we'd imagine going from paid to unpaid leave is NOT a great sign for the woman who turned herself into a meme.

Yup.

Seems being an AG doesn't negate having consequences when you act like an unhinged warthog.

Maybe not for long.

The Karens of the world have destroyed 'girl power.'

Ironic, ain't it.

============================================================

Related:

'He Just LOVES to Wage WAR': DataRepublican Takes John Bolton Apart Receipt-By-PAINFUL-Receipt in Thread

It's So ON! After Heated Back and Forth with Chris Rufo on Conservatism, Jonah Goldberg Agrees to Debate

HAAA! George Conway Recording As FBI Raids John Bolton's Home Pic Goes Hilariously VIRAL -Trump Jr. Wins

The More Ya KNOW! Jillian Michaels Nukes Abby Phillip From ORBIT for Trashing Her on Pod Behind Her BACK

Abigail Spanberger Just Blamed Winsome Earle-Sears' 'Objectionable Beliefs' for Racist Volunteer's Sign

============================================================

Tags:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY RHODE ISLAND

