BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good Video of the Day



As crazy as the national Democrats have been this year, we think that local elected officials in that party might be even more insane.

We know that sounds difficult to believe, but for example, take the case of South Carolina gubernatorial candidate 'Mullins' McLeod, whom we reported on over the weekend. Arrested wearing only his underwear, calling himself God and Superman, using racial slurs, and violently threatening his opponent in the election, Nancy Mace.

And McLeod isn't dropping out.

Up in Rhode Island, Democrats are trying a different tactic. Verbally assaulting police officers and constantly screaming at them 'Don't you know who I AM'?

Here is Democrat Assistant Attorney General Devon Hogan Flanagan assuring the police that she is far too important to be arrested. Yeah ... guess how that worked out for her.

1/ 🚨 BREAKING: I got police footage of drunk Rhode Island Asst. Attorney General Devon Hogan Flanagan's arrest. She did the meme. "She's a f*ckin' lawyer. She knows." "Well that's bullsh*t lawyer stuff." "I'M AN AG! I'M AN AG!" "Good for you. I don't give a sh*t." 🧵👇 — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) Aug 17, 2025

We're not sure why the video is disabled in the post above, but here is the full bodycam footage that was posted on YouTube. The fun begins about 30 seconds in:

On August 14, Newport Police were called to The Clarke Cooke House restaurant and bar by employees because customers refused to leave. We're not sure exactly why they refused to leave, but based on the drunken speeches above, it looks like they weren't ready for the party to be over.

Hogan Flanagan and her friend, Veronica Hannan (the one with all of the inebriated F-bombs), were both cuffed, given a free ride in the back of a squad car, and charged with willful trespass.

It is remarkable that shouting 'I'm an AG!' and 'She's an AG!' failed to impress the police. LOL.

Nicole Solas provided additional details:

2/ After Asst. Attorney General Devon Hogan Flanagan yelled "I'M AN AG" ELEVEN TIMES, she threatened police. "Buddy, you're gonna regret this."



She tried to say it 12X but police shut the door after "A" & before "G."



So that's 11.5X.



I'm not sure, but I think she's an AG. pic.twitter.com/ps8kYqYVxq — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) August 18, 2025

Any high school kid knows that when the cops show up, the party's over.

But apparently, if you rise to the position of assistant attorney general (and are a Democrat), just berating police with who you are a dozen times -- and threatening them -- is the preferred method of conflict resolution.

3/ Veronica Hannan, "champion of diversity in STEM" & friend of "I'M AN AG Devon Hogan Flanagan," went bananas during arrest. She escaped cuffs, growled, hissed, kicked, screamed, "NOOOOO!"



All they had to do was leave.



Police: "What's wrong w you? You're acting like a kid!" pic.twitter.com/iWEHhlPln2 — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) August 18, 2025

Good LORD. What an unhinged toddler.

She is lucky she didn't get tased.

Maybe she should have tried shouting, 'My friend is a f***ing lawyer,' just one more time.

4/ Anyone living in RI for 5 mins knows this DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM charade, but this particular brand of RI Attorneys General appear to follow the lead of Democrat RI Attorney General @AGNeronha who has his own unhinged media legacy.



These ppl are not fit to enforce the law. — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) August 18, 2025

Whew. You can say that again.

We're not sure what job they are fit for, based on that behavior. Acting, maybe? (Assuming they can star exclusively in movies set in mental hospitals.)

NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW 😊https://t.co/fMIGpY7hJX — 🇺🇸🎯 (@KaraKryptonite) August 18, 2025

If we know X, someone is going to set that to house music before the day is over.

This is fantastic. I enjoyed every second of this. — I Don't Really Care, Margaret (@Cr0nut77) August 18, 2025

It's the feel-good movie of the summer!

She had the right to be silent but not the ability. — Woolfolk (@BrewPubMike) August 18, 2025

HAAAAA.

AWFLs are always gonna' AWFL. They can't help themselves, particularly after several bottles of chardonnay.

Best quote of the entire video...



"Well that's bulls*** lawyer stuff."



This cop should get a Presidential Medal of Freedom. https://t.co/Qmud1Od5hM — Eithan Haim MD (@EithanHaim) August 18, 2025

We also very much enjoyed the part where he responded to her, 'Good for you. I don't give a s***'.

I was told misdemeanor trespassing charges result in prison time. https://t.co/7ZY3xOOAsQ — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) August 18, 2025

If anyone would know, The Lectern Guy would.

It will be interesting to see how easily Hogan Flanagan and her friend get let off in deep blue Rhode Island.

The more she says "I'm an AG" the more I wanted her arrested. https://t.co/umOvbXSN6x — Holden (@Holden114) August 18, 2025

Right?

By about the 10th time she said it, we were rooting for the officer to break out the pepper spray.

The Rhode Island Attorney General said, “You’re putting me in handcuffs are you’re not Mirandizing me.” 🤦‍♂️



No questions = No Miranda@RonColeman https://t.co/xMBwuopWdC — CryptoLawyer (@CryptoLawyerz) August 18, 2025

We're beginning to wonder if any of these brilliant Democrat legal minds actually went to law school. Or if they all just watched a lot of Law & Order on television.

Mirandizing is not required immediately upon someone being detained. It is only required before any questioning takes place.

Oh, and the part Hogan shouted about police 'protocol' dictating that body cams get turned off if someone requests it? That's also complete nonsense.

I take back everything I ever said about cops wearing body cams being a bad thing.



For the most part, they just show cops doing their jobs by the book. https://t.co/sL3Vf8hqyX — Steve Culy, MAGA Irregular 🇺🇸 (@charcware) August 18, 2025

Body cams also show that many of the criminals police face are batpoop insane.

Lately, that seems to go double for any criminals who are also Democrat politicians.

It makes us long for the day when Eric Swalwell will be arrested.

Because you just KNOW he is going to be as unhinged as these ladies. And with an equally high-pitched voice.





