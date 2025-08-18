BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good Video of the Day

Gavin Newsom Press Office Blames Trump for Illegal Killing Americans During Illegal U-Turn
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:00 PM on August 18, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp


As crazy as the national Democrats have been this year, we think that local elected officials in that party might be even more insane. 

We know that sounds difficult to believe, but for example, take the case of South Carolina gubernatorial candidate 'Mullins' McLeod, whom we reported on over the weekend. Arrested wearing only his underwear, calling himself God and Superman, using racial slurs, and violently threatening his opponent in the election, Nancy Mace. 

And McLeod isn't dropping out. 

Up in Rhode Island, Democrats are trying a different tactic. Verbally assaulting police officers and constantly screaming at them 'Don't you know who I AM'?

Here is Democrat Assistant Attorney General Devon Hogan Flanagan assuring the police that she is far too important to be arrested. Yeah ... guess how that worked out for her.

We're not sure why the video is disabled in the post above, but here is the full bodycam footage that was posted on YouTube. The fun begins about 30 seconds in: 

On August 14, Newport Police were called to The Clarke Cooke House restaurant and bar by employees because customers refused to leave. We're not sure exactly why they refused to leave, but based on the drunken speeches above, it looks like they weren't ready for the party to be over. 

Hogan Flanagan and her friend, Veronica Hannan (the one with all of the inebriated F-bombs), were both cuffed, given a free ride in the back of a squad car, and charged with willful trespass. 

Gavin Newsom Press Office Blames Trump for Illegal Killing Americans During Illegal U-Turn
Brett T.
It is remarkable that shouting 'I'm an AG!' and 'She's an AG!' failed to impress the police. LOL. 

Nicole Solas provided additional details: 

Any high school kid knows that when the cops show up, the party's over. 

But apparently, if you rise to the position of assistant attorney general (and are a Democrat), just berating police with who you are a dozen times -- and threatening them -- is the preferred method of conflict resolution. 

Good LORD. What an unhinged toddler. 

She is lucky she didn't get tased. 

Maybe she should have tried shouting, 'My friend is a f***ing lawyer,' just one more time. 

Whew. You can say that again. 

We're not sure what job they are fit for, based on that behavior. Acting, maybe? (Assuming they can star exclusively in movies set in mental hospitals.)

If we know X, someone is going to set that to house music before the day is over. 

It's the feel-good movie of the summer! 

HAAAAA. 

AWFLs are always gonna' AWFL. They can't help themselves, particularly after several bottles of chardonnay. 

We also very much enjoyed the part where he responded to her, 'Good for you. I don't give a s***'.

If anyone would know, The Lectern Guy would. 

It will be interesting to see how easily Hogan Flanagan and her friend get let off in deep blue Rhode Island. 

Right? 

By about the 10th time she said it, we were rooting for the officer to break out the pepper spray. 

We're beginning to wonder if any of these brilliant Democrat legal minds actually went to law school. Or if they all just watched a lot of Law & Order on television. 

Mirandizing is not required immediately upon someone being detained. It is only required before any questioning takes place. 

Oh, and the part Hogan shouted about police 'protocol' dictating that body cams get turned off if someone requests it? That's also complete nonsense. 

Body cams also show that many of the criminals police face are batpoop insane. 

Lately, that seems to go double for any criminals who are also Democrat politicians. 

It makes us long for the day when Eric Swalwell will be arrested. 

Because you just KNOW he is going to be as unhinged as these ladies. And with an equally high-pitched voice. 


============================================

