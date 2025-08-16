Cheering for War: Jessica Tarlov Gloats That Trump Doesn't Need to Worry About the Nobel Prize

This is going to come as a shock, but the Democrats and their media lackeys truly disgraced themselves yesterday ahead of, during, and after President Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin to begin negotiating an end to the Russia-Ukraine war (a war which Putin himself admitted never would have happened had Trump been the President at the time).

Advertisement

Geriatric lefties protested negotiating for peace before the meeting, media hacks were having bizarre fantasies about Barack Obama being a tough guy while the talks were ongoing (the same Obama who gifted Crimea to Putin), and everyone at CNN, particularly Jake Tapper, was throwing tantrums.

Their call letters should stand for Crying, Not News.

After the meeting, of course, because Trump didn't walk out of it with a piece of paper signed by Putin saying that the war would stop yesterday, Democrats couldn't help but sickly gloat, even though they said nothing about that fact that Joe Biden, for years, was too busy shaking hands with ghosts and sleeping on a beach to even start any peace negotiations.

Check out the aforementioned angry Tapper, who can barely hold back his glee in trying to characterize the meeting as a failure.

On Air Force One, President Trump leaves Alaska, no deal having been struck. pic.twitter.com/I1rs3gDzxE — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) August 16, 2025

Really, Jake? Really?

First of all, how would he know? Nobody in this administration talks to him (nor should they). Secondly, what is he, five years old?

The truth of the meeting, as posted by Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is that the talks were somewhat successful and that Ukrainian President Volodomir Zelensky will be coming to the White House on Monday to continue them (hopefully, not in a tracksuit this time).

Of course, Tapper will not report that. He's too busy rooting for the war to continue.

Maybe the snarkiest post, however, came from Fox News embarrassment Jessica Tarlov, who somehow seemed to take great pleasure in the continuation of war, but also somehow tried to bring Hillary Clinton into the equation.

Guess Hillary doesn’t have to nominate Trump for that Nobel after all — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) August 15, 2025

What a snide little harpy.

Never mind the fact that Trump and Rubio have already negotiated the end of hostilities in at least SIX conflicts around the world, and are making good progress on the Russia-Ukraine war. None of that matters to Tarlov, which is why she is a joke.

And how is any of this about Clinton, who infamously once gave Russia a 'Reset' button?

Cheering for more people to keep dying in a forever war because they hate Trump is always a good look.



Also I have a feeling this knee jerk reaction based on immediate lib media reports could age badly. https://t.co/8ZXqbcmRAR — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 16, 2025

It's already aging badly for its guttersnipe tone alone.

But now that Trump has announced continued talks with Zelensky next week, it's going to age further like a jug of milk left on the highway in Arizona for three weeks in August.

What a scumbag you are. Rooting for Ukrainians to keep dying to own Trump.



I cannot believe that I used to be a diehard Democrat. Unbelievable. https://t.co/xvOfCcq9rx — David Chavous (@DACDAC4DAC) August 16, 2025

Advertisement

At least that person woke up, which puts him far ahead of Tarlov, who never will.

Rooting for more war and death is a very good look. Please keep going. https://t.co/j34pEmqNOt — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 16, 2025

You are cheering against ending a war, and saving 1,000’s of lives. Your hate for Trump is stronger than your compassion for people. You should be ashamed of yourself. https://t.co/3OeaB0KbK9 — KimDugger (@kimduggeratt) August 16, 2025

The pettiness is off the charts. We hope Greg Gutfeld rips Tarlov a new ... ahem ... 'you know what' for her post on the next episode of The Five.

It’s NOT rational to expect an immediate peace deal from the Trump-Putin Summit.

Took Kissinger years of “Shuttle-diplomacy” between Egypt and Israel to consummate a mediated peace in the Middle East. https://t.co/96Xpn9jNpU — Ken Zimmern (@KenZimmern) August 16, 2025

The words 'rational' and 'Jessica Tarlov' do not belong in the same hemisphere as each other.

Don't try to be clever Pudd'n. It's awkward AF when you do it. pic.twitter.com/rL7EAqVKFx — Remo Williams (Radical normal person) (@AmericanDHer) August 16, 2025

'Clever' is another word that no one will ever associate with her.

As for Clinton, the only reason Tarlov brought her up is that the woman Trump beat in 2016 actually gave the President some compliments for his work around the world recently.

Don't let Tarlov tout this.

Hillary is tepidly praising Trump because of DNI Gabbard's declassification docs. https://t.co/VHCw66adXK — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 15, 2025

Advertisement

Clinton is likely trying to weasel her way out of her Russiagate culpability there, but we'll give her credit for giving him credit.

But you know it just had to BURN Tarlov that Clinton said those words to her on her show.

So, snarking about the Nobel Prize was Tarlov's cheap revenge for that.

I know your job is to be the token dumbass Democrat on Fox News, but trying to spin this meeting as some sort of loss for Trump, just proves why the Democrats’ approval is in the toilet and why you lost the 2024 election.



Here you are cheering against peace.



Look at yourself… — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) August 16, 2025

Tarlov probably doesn't have a single mirror in her entire home. We know why not.

They will never, and I mean never, get over the 2016 election. https://t.co/vczft2j0DI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 16, 2025

Clinton still hasn't. We know that because she just said she hasn't in another part of that same appearance on Tarlov's show..

But Tarlov holding that grudge nearly a decade later is just pathetic.

This will not age well. Looking forward to you eating your words. — BadgerJer (@BadgerJer) August 16, 2025

Bookmark this for when Trump gets Zelensky and the European leaders on board. https://t.co/fSpFOmC31C — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 16, 2025

If that does happen, beginning with Monday's meeting between Trump and Zelensky, one thing we can be sure of is that Tarlov will find a way to make it sound like a horrible deal.

Because she and all of the other leftists in the media don't actually care about Ukraine or the Ukrainian people. They never did. Her post about the Nobel Prize is only further proof of that.

Advertisement

Do you ever read these replies and think.. Maybe I should have taken that librarian job. — Remo Williams (Radical normal person) (@AmericanDHer) August 16, 2025

Jessica Tarlov wouldn't be qualified for that either.

Frankly, we're kind of at a loss to think of any job she would be qualified for.





============================================

Related:

Camille Zapata Revealed to Be the 'Genius' Behind Gavin Newsom's Social Media Accounts

Grinder Guerilla Gone: DOJ Channels Donald Trump In Hilarious Post About the Subway Slinger

Captain Underpants? South Carolina Gubernatorial Candidate Caught In WILD Arrest Video

'Crime Is Unfixable' Is a Leftist Lie: Winning Is a Big, Yellow Caterpillar Taking Out the Trash

You Know Who ELSE Got a Cover? X Has Some Fun With Time Magazine's Zohran Mamdani Cover Story

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.