Cheering for War: Jessica Tarlov Gloats That Trump Doesn't Need to Worry About the Nobel Prize

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 12:00 PM on August 16, 2025
Meme

This is going to come as a shock, but the Democrats and their media lackeys truly disgraced themselves yesterday ahead of, during, and after President Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin to begin negotiating an end to the Russia-Ukraine war (a war which Putin himself admitted never would have happened had Trump been the President at the time).  

Geriatric lefties protested negotiating for peace before the meeting, media hacks were having bizarre fantasies about Barack Obama being a tough guy while the talks were ongoing (the same Obama who gifted Crimea to Putin), and everyone at CNN, particularly Jake Tapper, was throwing tantrums

Their call letters should stand for Crying, Not News. 

After the meeting, of course, because Trump didn't walk out of it with a piece of paper signed by Putin saying that the war would stop yesterday, Democrats couldn't help but sickly gloat, even though they said nothing about that fact that Joe Biden, for years, was too busy shaking hands with ghosts and sleeping on a beach to even start any peace negotiations.

Check out the aforementioned angry Tapper, who can barely hold back his glee in trying to characterize the meeting as a failure. 

Really, Jake? Really?

First of all, how would he know? Nobody in this administration talks to him (nor should they). Secondly, what is he, five years old? 

The truth of the meeting, as posted by Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is that the talks were somewhat successful and that Ukrainian President Volodomir Zelensky will be coming to the White House on Monday to continue them (hopefully, not in a tracksuit this time). 

Of course, Tapper will not report that. He's too busy rooting for the war to continue. 

Maybe the snarkiest post, however, came from Fox News embarrassment Jessica Tarlov, who somehow seemed to take great pleasure in the continuation of war, but also somehow tried to bring Hillary Clinton into the equation. 

What a snide little harpy. 

Never mind the fact that Trump and Rubio have already negotiated the end of hostilities in at least SIX conflicts around the world, and are making good progress on the Russia-Ukraine war. None of that matters to Tarlov, which is why she is a joke.

And how is any of this about Clinton, who infamously once gave Russia a 'Reset' button? 

It's already aging badly for its guttersnipe tone alone. 

But now that Trump has announced continued talks with Zelensky next week, it's going to age further like a jug of milk left on the highway in Arizona for three weeks in August. 

At least that person woke up, which puts him far ahead of Tarlov, who never will. 

The pettiness is off the charts. We hope Greg Gutfeld rips Tarlov a new ... ahem ... 'you know what' for her post on the next episode of The Five.

The words 'rational' and 'Jessica Tarlov' do not belong in the same hemisphere as each other. 

'Clever' is another word that no one will ever associate with her. 

As for Clinton, the only reason Tarlov brought her up is that the woman Trump beat in 2016 actually gave the President some compliments for his work around the world recently.

Clinton is likely trying to weasel her way out of her Russiagate culpability there, but we'll give her credit for giving him credit.

But you know it just had to BURN Tarlov that Clinton said those words to her on her show. 

So, snarking about the Nobel Prize was Tarlov's cheap revenge for that. 

Tarlov probably doesn't have a single mirror in her entire home. We know why not. 

Clinton still hasn't. We know that because she just said she hasn't in another part of that same appearance on Tarlov's show.. 

But Tarlov holding that grudge nearly a decade later is just pathetic. 

If that does happen, beginning with Monday's meeting between Trump and Zelensky, one thing we can be sure of is that Tarlov will find a way to make it sound like a horrible deal. 

Because she and all of the other leftists in the media don't actually care about Ukraine or the Ukrainian people. They never did. Her post about the Nobel Prize is only further proof of that. 

Jessica Tarlov wouldn't be qualified for that either. 

Frankly, we're kind of at a loss to think of any job she would be qualified for. 


============================================

Camille Zapata Revealed to Be the 'Genius' Behind Gavin Newsom's Social Media Accounts Grateful Calvin
