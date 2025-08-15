VIP
Talk About PRIVILEGE --> Kamala Harris’s Stepdaughter Has to Make Up Things to...
Here Are Some of the Model 'Citizens' Dems Tried to Keep Trump From...
Winsome Earle-Sears Just Absolutely NUKED Abigail Spanberger for Refusing to Debate Her on...
Viva, Law Resistance! Jamie Raskin Warns of a D.C. Revolutionary Revolt Against Anti-Crime...
Bizarre Tucker Carlson Guest Hides Her Stephanopoulos Sibling Secret Behind Her Israel Hat...
She MAD: Sara Gonzales Drops MASSIVE Mic on Jasmine Crockett During Her Own...
Jonathan Turley Shreds Former Obama NSC Officials Op-Ed Hoping the Military Would Stand...
Gavin Newsom Admits ICE Pushback Is Because Illegal Aliens Are In Voting Booths...
Leftist, Elitist DBag D.C. AG Brian Schwalb Suing Trump to Make Sure D.C....
Mamdani Chic
Gavin Newsom's Reaction to 'Trump Gift' He Received in the Mail is VERY...
Barack Obama Praises Texas Dems 'for the Work That They've Done' By Fleeing...
Hands Off ... My Cash? WUT? Tammy Duckworth's Social Security Post Is PEAK...
VIP
Hot Take of the Day: Hunter Biden Has Just What the Dem Party...

Remember When Dems Were Anti-War? Geriatric Alaskans Protest for More War Ahead of Trump-Putin Meeting

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 12:25 PM on August 15, 2025
Twitter

This writer is old enough to remember when the Left was anti-war. Remember that? All the 'War Is Not the Answer' bumper stickers, the 'Hands Off Iran' pins, and the Cindy Sheehans of the world? But that was when George W. Bush was president, and it was (D)ifferent.

Advertisement

Now, President Trump is in office, and he's trying to broker peace deals, so the Left has become the pro-war party.

Today, the President is meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska, and the anti-Trump crowd is out and about:

Seriously.

They're pro-crime and pro-war.

This is amazing, because you have to be tough to live in Alaska.

No wonder.

Recommended

She MAD: Sara Gonzales Drops MASSIVE Mic on Jasmine Crockett During Her Own Townhall and HOOBOY (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Stephen Colbert's entire viewing audience.

If President Trump found a cure for cancer, they'd protest in favor of osteosarcoma.

Imagine the meltdowns if he does win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is the new pandemic.

AWFLs gonna AWFL.

Their kids aren't fighting in the Ukraine-Russia war zone.

Advertisement

Probably.

Trump should offer Putin Alaska just to troll them.

And this war started under Joe Biden's watch.

Never.

'Powerful' -- EL. OH. EL.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ALASKA DONALD TRUMP RUSSIA UKRAINE VLADIMIR PUTIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

She MAD: Sara Gonzales Drops MASSIVE Mic on Jasmine Crockett During Her Own Townhall and HOOBOY (Watch)
Sam J.
Winsome Earle-Sears Just Absolutely NUKED Abigail Spanberger for Refusing to Debate Her on CNN (Watch)
Sam J.
Here Are Some of the Model 'Citizens' Dems Tried to Keep Trump From Taking Off DC Streets
Doug P.
Bizarre Tucker Carlson Guest Hides Her Stephanopoulos Sibling Secret Behind Her Israel Hate
justmindy
Viva, Law Resistance! Jamie Raskin Warns of a D.C. Revolutionary Revolt Against Anti-Crime ‘King Trump’
Warren Squire
Gavin Newsom Admits ICE Pushback Is Because Illegal Aliens Are In Voting Booths and Polling Places
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

She MAD: Sara Gonzales Drops MASSIVE Mic on Jasmine Crockett During Her Own Townhall and HOOBOY (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement