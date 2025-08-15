Remember When Dems Were Anti-War? Geriatric Alaskans Protest for More War Ahead of Trump-Putin Meeting

This writer is old enough to remember when the Left was anti-war. Remember that? All the 'War Is Not the Answer' bumper stickers, the 'Hands Off Iran' pins, and the Cindy Sheehans of the world? But that was when George W. Bush was president, and it was (D)ifferent.

Advertisement

Now, President Trump is in office, and he's trying to broker peace deals, so the Left has become the pro-war party.

Today, the President is meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska, and the anti-Trump crowd is out and about:

Low IQ protesters in Anchorage, Alaska, holding Ukraine flags are mad that President Trump is meeting with President Putin to make peace with Ukraine.



Every single one of these protesters has TDS. They are completely captured by legacy media propaganda.pic.twitter.com/vStwGMT5yF — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 15, 2025

Seriously.

They're pro-crime and pro-war.

Alaska is full of Democrat nut-jobs. I wouldn't be surprised if supreme nut-job Shannyn Moore isn't in the "crowd" there. — Gary P Jackson #Conservative (@gary4205) August 15, 2025

This is amazing, because you have to be tough to live in Alaska.

No wonder murkowski keeps getting re-elected 🤦🏻‍♀️ — @Gypsy I’m Grambo (@Gypsy95261802) August 15, 2025

No wonder.

About fifty people, most on the old side. Funny how they all have the same hand flags and same size big flag. Another "astro turf" group provided with some NGO's Ukraine supplies. — Angel Shey (@CortisolRules) August 15, 2025

Stephen Colbert's entire viewing audience.

Watch if he gets it done they will STILL find a reason to complain. — Ian (@PatriotEagle26) August 15, 2025

If President Trump found a cure for cancer, they'd protest in favor of osteosarcoma.

Anchorage protesters losing it over peace talks, blinded by media noise, making chaos instead of celebrating progress. — NoWoke Times (@NoWokeTimes) August 15, 2025

Imagine the meltdowns if he does win the Nobel Peace Prize.

These slack-jawed, knuckle-dragging imbeciles are out there in Anchorage waving Ukraine flags like they’re auditioning for “NPC of the Year,” pissed off because Trump is trying to end a war. That’s how terminal their TDS is, peace talks make them foam at the mouth. They’re not… — Deplorable Weirdo (@SchoenPhotog) August 15, 2025

Trump Derangement Syndrome is the new pandemic.

Tell me again that White liberal women are not the f***ing problem. Look these are almost all white women. — JustaPatriot (@BrianKX450) August 15, 2025

AWFLs gonna AWFL.

Their kids aren't fighting in the Ukraine-Russia war zone.

Are they paid protesters again? https://t.co/s9zh65sYUR — Sharon Sloan🇺🇲🍊💛 (@Gnushound) August 15, 2025

Advertisement

Probably.

Anchorage comes out big to protest, calling Trump and Putin dictators, and standing with #Ukraine ahead of tomorrow’s summit. “They’re bullies stealing everything they can.” pic.twitter.com/v5VdcYRKXF — Antonia Juhasz (@AntoniaJuhasz) August 15, 2025

Trump should offer Putin Alaska just to troll them.

Obama was President. Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State when Putin made his move. pic.twitter.com/YKzilNGzWX — joe miller (@joemill37087868) August 15, 2025

And this war started under Joe Biden's watch.

Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups. https://t.co/HD5rLDrBPk — NthCountryMaid (@WestEndWifie) August 15, 2025

Never.

Powerful stuff from Alaska ahead of #Trump and #Putin summit https://t.co/aUem6OP8JI — Cameron Ansari Tabatabaie (@CameronA_1987) August 15, 2025

'Powerful' -- EL. OH. EL.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.



Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.