You Know Who ELSE Got a Cover? X Has Some Fun With Time Magazine's Zohran Mamdani Cover Story

Like Barack Obama winning a Nobel Peace Prize before he ever actually did anything as President (least of all droning families and weddings in the Middle East), the American dead legacy media is already beginning the coronation of communist candidate for New York City Mayor, Zohran Mamdani.

The latest to lay laurels at his socialist, privileged feet is Time magazine, which is probably wondering why it isn't relevant anymore and refuses to look in a mirror for the answer to that question.

In its latest issue, Time gave Mamdani a cover photo and story because he has already accomplished so much in his life.

Like ... like ... well, we can't come up with anything right now. But just trust them, he has.

TIME's new cover: the democratic socialist and backbench state assemblyman Zohran Mamdani has gone from local long shot to likely mayor of America’s biggest city.



— TIME (@TIME) August 14, 2025

Inside this bizarrely Rodney Dangerfield-esque cover, Time was giving Mamdani the full Obama celebrity treatment:

It’s not easy to move around New York City as Zohran Mamdani anymore. Like when the 33-year-old Democratic nominee for mayor leaves a union meeting to walk to his Manhattan campaign office, as he did one Monday morning in July. Within a block, a phone--wielding crowd forms and follows. 'Oh my God, hello,' someone blurts. People clap. Cars honk. Traffic down Fifth Avenue comes to a standstill as a plumber’s van stops and a guy hops out to shake Mamdani’s hand. There is some heckling. “Antisemitic!” someone shouts. But mostly it is star treatment, in multiple languages and from all generations.

Uhh, that kind of thing absolutely does not happen in New York City.

But we're sure that writer Mark Chiusano didn't embellish that rock star lede at ALL. (Hilariously, Chiusano's only previous claim to fame at TIME was an obsession with writing about George Santos, who ironically has more honesty and substance to him than Mamdani.)

Most of the rest of the article is more fawning praise typical of a media obsessed with elevating Mamdani to Beatles-like status.

the man has never run so much as a lemonade stand. New York City has 300,000 employees and a $116 billion budget. Socialist dreamers are turning the city over to a complete doofus. https://t.co/fnX7fGD7rj — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) August 14, 2025

Not only that, but they are turning the Democrat Party into one that absolutely will not be able to win national elections.

I'll say it again: there are moderate Dems poised to win entire purple states and they can barely get any national attention. The media obsession with Mamdani, who is going to win a far-left city against a bunch of unlikeable corrupt has-been candidates, is driven by their own… https://t.co/IVyNWJEAVI — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 14, 2025

The remainder of that post reads, ' ... their own admiration of him and his message,' and that is 100 percent on point.

Mamdani isn't a celebrity among most New Yorkers, let alone most of the country. He is one among the media, however. And that's all that matters to them. Because they created him.

But since X is the place where clay-footed idols go to get knocked down, many had a field day today with the cover, noting some of the company Mamdani now keeps.

You know who else was on the cover of Time Magazine https://t.co/j9SyUZnFS3 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 14, 2025

Yep. Time magazine doesn't have the best track record in the world on covers, and we knew exactly where this one was heading.

This is not the first time a socialist was on your cover. pic.twitter.com/H1fsdBVsfv — Random HVAC Guy 🇺🇸 (@RandomHvacGuy) August 14, 2025

Except Mamdani isn't just a socialist, he is an admitted communist.

So, maybe this previous Time cover is more fitting:

There we go. Much more apt comparison. And that worked out great for Soviet citizens, didn't it?

Wait, didn't it?

Time Magazine Loves Socialists and Communists https://t.co/rmAApugTo5 pic.twitter.com/JNJCcQpxMb — Raylan Stark (@RaylanStark) August 14, 2025

Like a dog loves a bone.

August 8th, 1960… Time magazine right on schedule — Mr Trump is correct, Our media is the ENEMY of 🇺🇸 https://t.co/uGGz1UEYbf pic.twitter.com/ROsSDqzCQd — Daniel Miressi (@DanMiressiCT) August 14, 2025

We're surprised that Time didn't try to start selling 'ZOHRAN!' t-shirts to accompany the article.

Fixed it pic.twitter.com/tJEmLyKRcH — ATX Irish Gal 🙏🏼🇺🇸❤️ (@Notmyfault99) August 14, 2025

We still can't get over that weird necktie thing he's doing.

And what's with the pinky ring? Is he admitting he wants to run New York like a mobster?

LOL.

Are New Yorkers really going to elect someone who doesn't understand how utensils work?

As for the pretentious question that Time posed, 'The Meaning of Zohran Mamdani,' X users had some pretty insightful thoughts about that as well.

Seems like the 'meaning' is, get ready to go broke, New York.

Maybe that's the 'meaning' of why Mamdani has almost as many different accents as Kamala Harris.

A nepo baby commie whose only job was one his mommy gave him. Stunning and brave. — lmdh722 (@lmdh722) August 14, 2025

Hey, don't forget his amazing career as a rap musician.

They really are trying to do the Obama thing with him. https://t.co/4kyqTAqcuB — CA ET Nerd (@earlyvotedata) August 14, 2025

It's so obvious. We're surprised that Time didn't find a way to frame the picture with a halo behind his head.

By platforming and mainstreaming socialism a la Zohran Mamdani, Democrats will have a difficult time disassociating with it. Yikes. 😬



Bring back the anti-communist Dems of the 1940s and 1950s! https://t.co/6FOsLus5V8 — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) August 14, 2025

That is exactly the dangerous place the Democrat Party finds itself in.

And this is just a race for the mayor of New York City.

Just wait until AOC announces that she's running for President. We'll see the Democrats and their media lackeys embrace communism so hard, even Pravda would find it shameless.

Somehow, however, we don't think that's going to play too well in the Midwest swing states.





