Scott Jennings Makes Mincemeat of Maxwell Frost Over Concerns About 'Changing History' (Watch)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:00 PM on August 13, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

One of the best outcomes of Donald Trump winning the presidency last November -- outside of all of the policy wins, that is -- is that when America celebrates our 250th anniversary next year, we will have an administration that loves and appreciates our country. We can't imagine the cringeworthy, anti-American bisesquicentennial we would have been forced to endure had Kamala Harris been elected. (We know there would have been more trans 'pride' flags than American flags, that's for sure.)

As part of the preparations for this monumental celebration, the Trump administration recently ordered a review of all of the Smithsonian exhibits and materials to ensure that they reflect 'unity, progress, and enduring values that define the American story.' This follows an executive order in the spring directing the Smithsonian to feature materials that celebrate American exceptionalism and remove those that promote divisive ideology. 

Importantly, the Smithsonian has not been directed to permanently remove anything, let alone destroy any materials. The administration simply wants the public displays to reflect the greatness of America ahead of our national birthday. 

Naturally, leftists in America reacted to this sanely, normally, and did not immediately begin screeching about 'erasing history.' 

Just kidding. They have gone apoplectic, as they always do. 

Last night, Scott Jennings went on CNN to call the left out on their hypocrisy regarding history, particularly one of the most singularly unqualified Congressmen to ever hold office, Gen Z's Maxwell Frost. Watch: 

'The people who seem to be angriest about this Smithsonian review were cheering that on.' 

FROST: 'I'm not here to justify people tearing things down on this and that!' 

Yet, the left did exactly that for years. Not only justified it — they incited it, encouraged it and celebrated it.

They absolutely cheered it on, and Frost was one of the ones holding pom-poms.  

Jennings, as he always does, was not about to let Frost or anyone else on the panel get away with their hypocrisy. Neither was Western Lensman.

They weren't just fine with it; they demanded it. 

They even defaced statues of Abraham Lincoln and the steps of the Lincoln Memorial

Yes, that is the Robert E. Lee statue that was removed from Charlottesville. Democrats said they were going to place it in storage. 

What they actually did was melt it down and have a sick, gleeful celebration about destroying it and melting Lee's face

Frost did not utter a word of criticism about 'erasing history' then. He was too busy cheering. 

Jennings is very good at doing that to anyone who sits across the table from him. 

Jennings can handle himself. He just gives them 'the face,' and that makes them look even more ridiculous. 

He did miss one opportunity this time, though. He could have reminded Frost of when he called for the Statue of Liberty to be removed. 

Whoops! 

If Ron DeSantis gets the redistricting he wants, Frost may not have a Congressional seat for much longer. 

We need to emphasize this again. The Trump administration (the letter to the Smithsonian was signed by OMB Director Russ Vought) is not 'erasing' anything. They have just asked for a review and for the Smithsonian to highlight exhibits that celebrate America and our history. 

Nothing will be destroyed or smelted down like Democrats have done in recent years. 

But the left never misses a chance to show the world their hypocrisy. 

And Scott Jennings never misses his chance to call them out on it. 


