Pro-Hamas Group Vandalizes the Steps of the Lincoln Memorial

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on December 20, 2023
AP Photo/J. David Ake, File

In the summer of 2022, "newly released government documents" showed that when President Donald Trump held a campaign town hall in 2020 at the Lincoln Memorial, the National Park Service had to provide security, and had left scratches on the pink marble floor. This news was broken by the Washington Post. Never mind that during the Trump administration, a committee was wringing its hands over what to do with "problematic" monuments to slave owners like Thomas Jefferson and George Washington. It was obvious they too had to go, or at least be labeled with signage putting them into context.

That's how the Washington Post felt about the Lincoln Memorial in 2022. Now the steps of the memorial have been vandalized by pro-Hamas goons with "Free Gaza."


When did they find time to do this? And why the Lincoln Memorial?

At least one person claimed it was the Jews who did it to gin up hatred for Palestine.

Whoever did it is getting a lot of support, seeing as it's just paint and not the blood of — how many? — 20,000 Palestinian children.

***

