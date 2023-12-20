Pro-Hamas Group Vandalizes the Steps of the Lincoln Memorial

In the summer of 2022, "newly released government documents" showed that when President Donald Trump held a campaign town hall in 2020 at the Lincoln Memorial, the National Park Service had to provide security, and had left scratches on the pink marble floor. This news was broken by the Washington Post. Never mind that during the Trump administration, a committee was wringing its hands over what to do with "problematic" monuments to slave owners like Thomas Jefferson and George Washington. It was obvious they too had to go, or at least be labeled with signage putting them into context.

Advertisement

That's how the Washington Post felt about the Lincoln Memorial in 2022. Now the steps of the memorial have been vandalized by pro-Hamas goons with "Free Gaza."

Pro-Hamas vandals have desecrated the steps of the Lincoln Memorial with graffiti. They are truly disturbed and disgusting people. pic.twitter.com/cETGZ8pSfM — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) December 20, 2023

Steps leading to the Lincoln Memorial have been defaced with red paint. @NationalMallNPS crews are cleaning it up. No word on who did this but that person/persons have left the area. Updates as we get them. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/bpAtZwbiBz — Bob Barnard (@barnardfox5dc) December 20, 2023





When did they find time to do this? And why the Lincoln Memorial?

Hmm…I haven’t seen any Pro-Israel groups disrupting anything anywhere, vandalizing anything anywhere or harassing anyone anywhere.

Perhaps that’s a clue as to which side has a more peaceful character. — Patty Stroud (@PSgma27) December 20, 2023

Vile — Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) December 20, 2023

Really? You have no clue who might've done this? — dj (@djcelts) December 20, 2023

Lincoln wouldn't accept any let-up in the war on the South until all of his goals for the Union were obtained - a good message for Israel today. — BZMaestro (@BarryZukerman) December 20, 2023

Is there really no security? — Hiker Ron (@88state99) December 20, 2023

All done while our law enforcement stands by and watches doing nothing to stop this. The US as a country is going down the shitter faster every day. — e_gel72 (@e_gel72) December 20, 2023

Are there no police in that city? — Johnny V. Melton (@RinoLivesMatter) December 20, 2023

No security cameras and no arrests? — Harold Peck (@HaroldPeckNYC) December 20, 2023

Every day these people make themselves look worse and worse. — StopJewHatred 🇨🇦🇮🇱 (@stop_jew_hate) December 20, 2023

At least one person claimed it was the Jews who did it to gin up hatred for Palestine.

Whoever did it is getting a lot of support, seeing as it's just paint and not the blood of — how many? — 20,000 Palestinian children.

***