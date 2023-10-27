'History Has Stopped': Washington Post Creepily Celebrates Melting of Robert E. Lee Statue

Drew Holden Details The Problems Hamas Has With Telling the Truth About Math...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:30 PM on October 27, 2023
Twitchy

Remember when the left demanded the removal of the statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville back in September 2021? Remember what they said at the time? 

'Oh, we're not destroying history. Far from it. We're just removing these from public display, but they'll go into a museum. History will be preserved.'

Turns out, yeah, not so much.

Yesterday, The Washington Post publicly celebrated and gloated over the melting down of the Lee statue. So much for preserving history. 

Let's start with one key word you may have noticed: 'secretly.'

Why was this done 'in secret,' only to have the Post publicly glorify it? Moreover, why did the Post even agree to such terms?

Gosh, it almost sounds like they know they're the bad guys here, doesn't it? 

Setting aside that our corporate media is dead, here is another ghoulish detail of the destruction. From NPR (who also agreed to keep the story secret until after the fact): 

They use a torch to score the head of the statue, in the pattern of a death mask. Lee's face falls to floor with a loud clank. The symbolism is poignant for Andrea Douglas, executive director of the Jefferson School African American Cultural Center in Charlottesville, which is leading the project.

'The act of myth-making that has occurred around Robert E. Lee, removing his face is emblematic of the kind of removal of that kind of myth,' Douglas says.

 Are you kidding right now? This is horrific. It's not enough to destroy the statue, it must be vandalized and -- quite literally in this case -- defaced. 

This is extremely dangerous thinking. 

So did the Soviet Union. So did Mao during the Cultural Revolution. So did the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia. 

Can you guess the commonality? It starts with a 'C' and ends with '-ommunism.'

She would know. 

'But we're doing it for good reasons this time' ... said every Communist regime in history. 

In the Cultural Revolution, it was not enough to adopt the State's secular religion. You have to do so enthusiastically or you would face the same fate as any heretic. 

The Red Guard parallels are pretty endless here. 

Far too many people, of varying ideologies, were way too comfortable with letting this happen. And many still are. 

They don't want to wrestle with it. They want to try to erase it. 

How many statues and murals are there today of 'Saint George Floyd'? We know it's more than one, and one is too many. 

Careful, the left will try to struggle session anyone who disagrees with their agenda. But people have to say, 'NO.' 

And, in the end, none of this is about Robert E. Lee, by all historical records an honorable man in America's history, no matter who he fought for. It never was about him. They have also removed statues of Philip Schuyler (a general in the Constitutional Army) because he was a slave owner, of Christopher Columbus, of Teddy Roosevelt, and the list goes on. They have removed a statue of Abraham Lincoln. ABRAHAM LINCOLN. 

No, Robert E. Lee has nothing to do with this. It is about the destruction of history in favor of the eternal present. 


***

