'History Has Stopped': Washington Post Creepily Celebrates Melting of Robert E. Lee Statue

Remember when the left demanded the removal of the statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville back in September 2021? Remember what they said at the time?

'Oh, we're not destroying history. Far from it. We're just removing these from public display, but they'll go into a museum. History will be preserved.'

Advertisement

Turns out, yeah, not so much.

Charlottesville’s Robert E. Lee statue has met its end, in a 2,250-degree furnace.



The divisive Confederate monument, the focus of the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in 2017, was secretly melted down and will become a new piece of public art.



More on the process:… pic.twitter.com/XatZUfvku3 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 26, 2023

Yesterday, The Washington Post publicly celebrated and gloated over the melting down of the Lee statue. So much for preserving history.

Let's start with one key word you may have noticed: 'secretly.'

Why was this done 'in secret,' only to have the Post publicly glorify it? Moreover, why did the Post even agree to such terms?

Gosh, it almost sounds like they know they're the bad guys here, doesn't it?

Setting aside that our corporate media is dead, here is another ghoulish detail of the destruction. From NPR (who also agreed to keep the story secret until after the fact):

They use a torch to score the head of the statue, in the pattern of a death mask. Lee's face falls to floor with a loud clank. The symbolism is poignant for Andrea Douglas, executive director of the Jefferson School African American Cultural Center in Charlottesville, which is leading the project. 'The act of myth-making that has occurred around Robert E. Lee, removing his face is emblematic of the kind of removal of that kind of myth,' Douglas says.

Are you kidding right now? This is horrific. It's not enough to destroy the statue, it must be vandalized and -- quite literally in this case -- defaced.

This is extremely dangerous thinking.

The Taliban also destroys historic art it disagrees with. https://t.co/vrqSpWs43i — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 26, 2023

So did the Soviet Union. So did Mao during the Cultural Revolution. So did the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia.

Can you guess the commonality? It starts with a 'C' and ends with '-ommunism.'

This is Mao’s Cultural Revolution: erase the past and erase history! — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) October 26, 2023

She would know.

Someone else is hell-bent on destroying statues they find offensive.



When you're doing the exact same thing as the Taliban, perhaps it's time to stop and think that maybe you are, in fact, the baddies. pic.twitter.com/BiM3uufs3H — Periodic Audio: Mobile First Hi-Fi (@periodicaudio) October 27, 2023

'But we're doing it for good reasons this time' ... said every Communist regime in history.

The leftist @WashingtonPost's excitement about video of this act is kind of sick. https://t.co/2qwRVYK5Vm — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 27, 2023

In the Cultural Revolution, it was not enough to adopt the State's secular religion. You have to do so enthusiastically or you would face the same fate as any heretic.

Was this statue chasing Jewish students into a locked library and chanting death slogans while pounding on the doors? https://t.co/2PEzyYXTLN — Political Sock (@politicalsock) October 27, 2023

Advertisement

The Red Guard parallels are pretty endless here.

Again, I’ll never forget people on the right rolling over on this issue and giving me crap for telling them this was where we were headed.



“Come on Rando, be reasonable, why can’t we just move them to museums?” https://t.co/hg013j8lxz — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 26, 2023

Far too many people, of varying ideologies, were way too comfortable with letting this happen. And many still are.

This is not how a healthy society wrestles with its past. https://t.co/MK6ll0PK7N — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 26, 2023

They don't want to wrestle with it. They want to try to erase it.

Disgusting. Why not give the Lee statue to a museum? Because people might enjoy visiting it, or one day decide to restore it.



This is a reminder that the Left wont stop after displacing historic American heroes. They want to deface, destroy and replace them with their own… https://t.co/h2p4yyJAze — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 26, 2023

How many statues and murals are there today of 'Saint George Floyd'? We know it's more than one, and one is too many.

pic.twitter.com/7PnTdJ3YFv — James Lindsay, wishes he was wrong (@ConceptualJames) October 27, 2023

The erasure of history. It’s an ominous sign. Eventually all of it will disappear, so that no one will be able to say, “Once upon a time, this used to be a free country” #PoliceState https://t.co/an2WSm1JJ2 — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) October 26, 2023

This is horrifying. Destroying works of art, depriving the future of them, is a hallmark of authoritarians and tyrants. https://t.co/TEtAS5hs0I — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) October 26, 2023

Advertisement

Careful, the left will try to struggle session anyone who disagrees with their agenda. But people have to say, 'NO.'

And, in the end, none of this is about Robert E. Lee, by all historical records an honorable man in America's history, no matter who he fought for. It never was about him. They have also removed statues of Philip Schuyler (a general in the Constitutional Army) because he was a slave owner, of Christopher Columbus, of Teddy Roosevelt, and the list goes on. They have removed a statue of Abraham Lincoln. ABRAHAM LINCOLN.

No, Robert E. Lee has nothing to do with this. It is about the destruction of history in favor of the eternal present.





***