'Welcome to the FO Phase'! WaPo's Attempt to Generate Sympathy Over DOJ and FBI Firings Comes Up Short

Remember during the 2016 presidential campaign when Hillary Clinton went to coal country and Dems had a hearty laugh about how many people in that industry would lose their jobs because of the upcoming "clean energy" push?

"We're going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business" said Hillary at the time, all while the Democrat spin was that those people could learn to code or be taught to work in wind turbine factories.

Fast forward several years to Donald Trump's second term in the White House, and many in the media aren't quite as flippant about job losses in the public sector. Instead outlets like the Washington Post are reporting about federal layoffs as if those jobs were birthrights that are now being violated.

The Post today had this take about job cuts at the DOJ, FBI and elsewhere that all too many in the private sector have experiences all without accompanying lib media sob stories. Don't look now, but Trump's "creating fear" yet again:

The Trump administration is firing and pushing out employees across the Justice Department and FBI, often with no explanation or warning, creating fear within the workforce over who might be next, according to people with knowledge of the removals. https://t.co/T6OAdJ1GSO — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 10, 2025

Presumably most of these job cuts are impacting employees who were basically activists, and the WaPo hasn't been successful in generating a lot of sympathy.

To the employees of the DoJ and FBI:



1- Welcome to life.

2- Perhaps turning those institutions into the DNC KGB wasn’t the brightest idea - welcome to the FA phase. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 10, 2025

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway asks a good question here:

Apart from this being a part of life for most Americans, what percentage of the affected would you say did anything to stop those agencies from becoming weaponized arms of the Democrat Party? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 10, 2025

Welcome to things that happen in the private sector every day.

You mean just like the private sector????? — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) July 10, 2025

Wait until they find out how the private sector works. https://t.co/wPnZlpnbVX — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 11, 2025

After the FBI put parents of public school kids on terror watchlists, no explanation should be required.



They should count their lucky stars they're not all being sent to Gitmo https://t.co/vt1j6rNu7e — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) July 10, 2025

Won't someone please think of the lawyers?!? https://t.co/LYfM5DPh3O — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) July 10, 2025

The Deep State seems to be having a bad year so far.