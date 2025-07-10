VIP
'Welcome to the FO Phase'! WaPo's Attempt to Generate Sympathy Over DOJ and FBI Firings Comes Up Short

Doug P. | 9:14 PM on July 10, 2025
Twitchy

Remember during the 2016 presidential campaign when Hillary Clinton went to coal country and Dems had a hearty laugh about how many people in that industry would lose their jobs because of the upcoming "clean energy" push? 

"We're going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business" said Hillary at the time, all while the Democrat spin was that those people could learn to code or be taught to work in wind turbine factories. 

Fast forward several years to Donald Trump's second term in the White House, and many in the media aren't quite as flippant about job losses in the public sector. Instead outlets like the Washington Post are reporting about federal layoffs as if those jobs were birthrights that are now being violated. 

The Post today had this take about job cuts at the DOJ, FBI and elsewhere that all too many in the private sector have experiences all without accompanying lib media sob stories. Don't look now, but Trump's "creating fear" yet again: 

Presumably most of these job cuts are impacting employees who were basically activists, and the WaPo hasn't been successful in generating a lot of sympathy. 

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway asks a good question here: 

Welcome to things that happen in the private sector every day. 

The Deep State seems to be having a bad year so far. 

