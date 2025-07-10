Economic Illiterate Elizabeth Warren Thinks Trump's Big Beautiful Bill Is the Reason College Is Expensive

Serious question: Has Elizabeth Warren been paying attention to anything the government does?

Because if she were, she'd notice something this writer (and countless others) already figured out ages ago: government makes everything more expensive.

Advertisement

College tuition exploded when the government got involved in student loans to make college 'more affordable.'

President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill caps the loan amount for professional degrees at $50,000 (among other things), and Warren has her knickers in a twist over it:

The cost of college is already out of control, and Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” will only make it worse.



Instead of working to make college more affordable, Republicans just gutted the student loan programs that help kids pay for college. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 9, 2025

And now those who took out student loans say they can't pay them back.

What is your net worth, Senator? How much did you earn from teaching a class at one of those pricey universities? You think that maybe you are part of the problem? — LV (@Senteney) July 9, 2025

Administrators making six-figures every year are the problem.

Student loan forgiveness, which you promoted, would have made college costs skyrocket. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) July 10, 2025

She doesn't seem to get that, nor does she care.

Nah, that part of the bill stopped tuition gouging. You remember what it cost you for college - it’s going back. https://t.co/xSI1bAWELM — Jen (@JPo1369) July 9, 2025

We bet you there will be a lot of degree programs that now cost $49,999 a year.

Miraculously.

It's out of control because the federal government keeps throwing money at them. 🤦🏼‍♂️ — King Bawk Bawk 🐔 (@KingBawkBawk) July 10, 2025

Bingo.

Everything Obama and the Democrats fixed in the past seem to be broken again. pic.twitter.com/So3gpgmPVs — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) July 10, 2025

Just like healthcare!

"The cost of college is out of control"

~Former College Professor who earned $429,981/year — Nobody Special (@JG_Nuke) July 9, 2025

Must be nice.

Respectfully Senator,



The exploding cost of college education is due to:



1. reckless loan programs that give unconscionable amounts to pursue liberal arts degrees that have no clear real-world value



2. Huge rise in number of administrators that serve no educational purpose pic.twitter.com/ZOB1JQvcsh — Jason Tate (@JasonTateUF) July 9, 2025

He's right.

I would love to hear Warren explain her takeaway from this chart https://t.co/SOICYT1CCF pic.twitter.com/zZZCSYw9xf — patrickmgleason (@patrickmgleason) July 10, 2025

We'd love to hear her try.

The student loan program is what made colleges so unaffordable.



I can’t imagine being in congress for so long and not understanding the most basic economic principles. https://t.co/gFU6bYscfD — I Coach Supersonics G League (@PragmatomicBomb) July 10, 2025

And Trump is going to make education affordable again.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.