Economic Illiterate Elizabeth Warren Thinks Trump's Big Beautiful Bill Is the Reason College Is Expensive

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 PM on July 10, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Serious question: Has Elizabeth Warren been paying attention to anything the government does?

Because if she were, she'd notice something this writer (and countless others) already figured out ages ago: government makes everything more expensive.

College tuition exploded when the government got involved in student loans to make college 'more affordable.' 

President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill caps the loan amount for professional degrees at $50,000 (among other things), and Warren has her knickers in a twist over it:

And now those who took out student loans say they can't pay them back.

Administrators making six-figures every year are the problem.

She doesn't seem to get that, nor does she care.

We bet you there will be a lot of degree programs that now cost $49,999 a year.

Miraculously.

Bingo.

Just like healthcare!

Must be nice.

He's right.

We'd love to hear her try.

And Trump is going to make education affordable again.

