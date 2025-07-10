Eco-Terrorism: 'Anti-Government Group' Threatens to Vandalize Oklahoma Weather Radars

VIP
Wisconsin's Supreme Court Likes Progressive Kings of Their Own Making
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:00 PM on July 10, 2025
There were some major storms in Texas last week that caused catastrophic flooding, killing dozens and leaving dozens more missing.

The Left has blamed President Trump and his budget cuts for the flooding and loss of life. They're lying, of course.

So this story caught this writer's attention because it smells like a Left-wing psy-op:

Here's more from News9:

An “anti-government militia” called ‘Veterans on Patrol’ told News 9 on Tuesday that it is “targeting” Oklahoma weather radars, days after an individual vandalized News 9’s weather radar. 

The group, which the Southern Poverty Law Center called an “anti-government militia,” shared with News 9 that they believe weather radars control the weather. 

In an interview, News 9 asked Michael Lewis Arthur Meyer, the founder of Veterans On Patrol: 

'Is it true that Veterans On Patrol [is] targeting Oklahoma Weather Radars?'

'Absolutely,' Meyers responded. 

News 9 confirmed that a sign posted near an Oklahoma weather radar warns that Doppler radars are being targeted.

Meyer noted that he posted the sign, adding that he believes the government is modifying the weather. 

'They can embed their technology and civilian infrastructure in every home and every household utilizing the phones and their network towers to not only control the weather, modify the weather, but they can [target] individuals,' Meyer stated.

Radars do not control the weather.

But they do save lives.

So cooked.

Yikes.

Yup.

Yes.

Buckle up, indeed.

We sure do.

