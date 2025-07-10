Eco-Terrorism: 'Anti-Government Group' Threatens to Vandalize Oklahoma Weather Radars

There were some major storms in Texas last week that caused catastrophic flooding, killing dozens and leaving dozens more missing.

The Left has blamed President Trump and his budget cuts for the flooding and loss of life. They're lying, of course.

So this story caught this writer's attention because it smells like a Left-wing psy-op:

An “anti-government militia” is “targeting Oklahoma weather radars, days after a man vandalized News 9’s weather radar



Meteorologists are trying to explain that weather radars do not control the weather pic.twitter.com/OHAtpEBZcy — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 10, 2025

Here's more from News9:

An “anti-government militia” called ‘Veterans on Patrol’ told News 9 on Tuesday that it is “targeting” Oklahoma weather radars, days after an individual vandalized News 9’s weather radar. The group, which the Southern Poverty Law Center called an “anti-government militia,” shared with News 9 that they believe weather radars control the weather. In an interview, News 9 asked Michael Lewis Arthur Meyer, the founder of Veterans On Patrol: 'Is it true that Veterans On Patrol [is] targeting Oklahoma Weather Radars?' 'Absolutely,' Meyers responded. News 9 confirmed that a sign posted near an Oklahoma weather radar warns that Doppler radars are being targeted. Meyer noted that he posted the sign, adding that he believes the government is modifying the weather. 'They can embed their technology and civilian infrastructure in every home and every household utilizing the phones and their network towers to not only control the weather, modify the weather, but they can [target] individuals,' Meyer stated.

Radars do not control the weather.

But they do save lives.

Bro, we are so cooked as a nation. — The Watcher (@gussthelawyer) July 10, 2025

This is just down the street from me. You’d be astonished how many people here actually agree with the militia group. — Melvin (@Marsman__Melvin) July 10, 2025

This is what happens when you continually lie to a sector of people in this country who are absolutely stupid. So now you have stupidity spreading lies and stupidity taking action. — C (@BigStepperCamm) July 10, 2025

During the summer IN TORNADO ALLEY?!



These people are stupid… https://t.co/w93eVp5EtG — Pretzel SP (@Scatterd_Moment) July 10, 2025

Brother, we are just scratching the surface of how stupid people can be. Buckle up. https://t.co/CQj6Ks6qRU — AT (@primediscussion) July 10, 2025

We live in a society https://t.co/0L0YflDWza — Preston Morris (@prestonm234) July 10, 2025

