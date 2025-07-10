The Last Sane Democrat: John Fetterman Breaks From His Party on Calls to Abolish ICE

It's amazing John Fetterman -- the guy who suffered a massive stroke just a couple of years ago -- is the only Democrat who gets it.
He understands where voters are and what needs to be done to help this country, unlike a lot of his colleagues.
ICE performs an important job for our country.— U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) July 10, 2025
Any calls to abolish ICE are 💯 inappropriate and outrageous.
Now we understand why the Democrats want to kick him out of office.
Senator Betterman strikes again.— Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) July 10, 2025
This writer likes the good Senator from Pennsylvania.
You ever stop and think these are just bad people and you should disassociate with them?— JWF (@JammieWF) July 10, 2025
That thought has to cross his mind.
When did the (other) Democrats abandon common sense?— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 10, 2025
Excellent question.
Thank you John for being a voice of reason in your party.— Patty Girl MAGA X’d 🇺🇸☘️ (@PerspicaciousXY) July 10, 2025
It's a breath of fresh air.
If ICE was doing their job, .@giselefetterman should have been deported during the 15 years she was undocumented or have her citizenship stripped for being here illegally.— Recovering Out of Touch Bougie Elitist! (@GullahRehabbed) July 10, 2025
.@JohnFetterman / .@SenFettermanPA Are you ok with ICE doing their job & deporting your kid's mother?
The key word here is 'was,' champ.
You about to get cancelled, but thank you for being honest. https://t.co/jRJ2SKFJoI— Deon Joseph (@ofcrdeonjoseph) July 10, 2025
They can try to cancel him, but he'll find some interesting allies.
You know what time it is: https://t.co/xoz4n7KXXb pic.twitter.com/iXNBAneubg— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 10, 2025
Correct.
Like literally the only semi-sane Democrat. https://t.co/XsHlklEJuk— Sasha Stone (@realsashastone) July 10, 2025
He sure is.
I hate how much I love Fetterman nowadays https://t.co/gx7mrmwfLG— Lance (@lancemoorman) July 10, 2025
It's throwing this writer off kilter.
I’ve never seen a stroke cure democratic retardation until this man. https://t.co/l5HskZTUen— Hard Pass (@HardPass4) July 10, 2025
It's a miracle.
Fetterman is trying his hardest to tell his fellow Democrats to shut the f**k up.— RBe (@RBPundit) July 10, 2025
As a Republican voter, I hope Democrats refuse to listen. https://t.co/vUPfkqbcpb
If you look at some of the Lefties replying, they clearly plan to ignore Fetterman.
Did you know your wife was previously— College Democrats of America (@CollegeDems) July 10, 2025
undocumented, Senator? https://t.co/7NAbuwqokf
'Was' is the operative word here.
Last Sane Democrat: The John Fetterman Story https://t.co/bTcycNmiJm— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 10, 2025
Someone should write a book about him, with that title.
