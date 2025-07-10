The Last Sane Democrat: John Fetterman Breaks From His Party on Calls to Abolish ICE

It's amazing John Fetterman -- the guy who suffered a massive stroke just a couple of years ago -- is the only Democrat who gets it.

He understands where voters are and what needs to be done to help this country, unlike a lot of his colleagues.

ICE performs an important job for our country.



Any calls to abolish ICE are 💯 inappropriate and outrageous. — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) July 10, 2025

Now we understand why the Democrats want to kick him out of office.

Senator Betterman strikes again. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) July 10, 2025

This writer likes the good Senator from Pennsylvania.

You ever stop and think these are just bad people and you should disassociate with them? — JWF (@JammieWF) July 10, 2025

That thought has to cross his mind.

When did the (other) Democrats abandon common sense? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 10, 2025

Excellent question.

Thank you John for being a voice of reason in your party. — Patty Girl MAGA X’d 🇺🇸☘️ (@PerspicaciousXY) July 10, 2025

It's a breath of fresh air.

If ICE was doing their job, .@giselefetterman should have been deported during the 15 years she was undocumented or have her citizenship stripped for being here illegally.



.@JohnFetterman / .@SenFettermanPA Are you ok with ICE doing their job & deporting your kid's mother? — Recovering Out of Touch Bougie Elitist! (@GullahRehabbed) July 10, 2025

The key word here is 'was,' champ.

You about to get cancelled, but thank you for being honest. https://t.co/jRJ2SKFJoI — Deon Joseph (@ofcrdeonjoseph) July 10, 2025

They can try to cancel him, but he'll find some interesting allies.

Correct.

Like literally the only semi-sane Democrat. https://t.co/XsHlklEJuk — Sasha Stone (@realsashastone) July 10, 2025

He sure is.

I hate how much I love Fetterman nowadays https://t.co/gx7mrmwfLG — Lance (@lancemoorman) July 10, 2025

It's throwing this writer off kilter.

I’ve never seen a stroke cure democratic retardation until this man. https://t.co/l5HskZTUen — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) July 10, 2025

It's a miracle.

Fetterman is trying his hardest to tell his fellow Democrats to shut the f**k up.



As a Republican voter, I hope Democrats refuse to listen. https://t.co/vUPfkqbcpb — RBe (@RBPundit) July 10, 2025

If you look at some of the Lefties replying, they clearly plan to ignore Fetterman.

Did you know your wife was previously

undocumented, Senator? https://t.co/7NAbuwqokf — College Democrats of America (@CollegeDems) July 10, 2025

'Was' is the operative word here.

Last Sane Democrat: The John Fetterman Story https://t.co/bTcycNmiJm — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 10, 2025

Someone should write a book about him, with that title.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



