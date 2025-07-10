VIP
The Last Sane Democrat: John Fetterman Breaks From His Party on Calls to Abolish ICE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:30 PM on July 10, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

It's amazing John Fetterman -- the guy who suffered a massive stroke just a couple of years ago -- is the only Democrat who gets it.

He understands where voters are and what needs to be done to help this country, unlike a lot of his colleagues.

Now we understand why the Democrats want to kick him out of office.

This writer likes the good Senator from Pennsylvania.

That thought has to cross his mind.

Excellent question.

It's a breath of fresh air.

The key word here is 'was,' champ.

They can try to cancel him, but he'll find some interesting allies.

Correct.

He sure is.

It's throwing this writer off kilter.

It's a miracle.

If you look at some of the Lefties replying, they clearly plan to ignore Fetterman.

'Was' is the operative word here.

Someone should write a book about him, with that title.

