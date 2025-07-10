Woman Afraid of Snakes Feels Called to Drive 19 Hours to Alligator Alcatraz to Resist

'Welcome to the FO Phase'! WaPo's Attempt to Generate Sympathy Over DOJ and...
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on July 10, 2025
Meme

Taylor here has posted a video saying she's just looking for someone to tell her she's not crazy. Well, she's not going to hear it from us. We don't know where she lives, but she's taking time off work because she can't work knowing that there's a concentration camp operating in the Everglades. So she's going to make the 19-hour drive to Alligator Alcatraz to resist. We think she'll be surprised when she gets there. She's terrified — she hates camping outdoors and is afraid of bugs and snakes. We haven't heard the detainees complain about snakes yet, just mosquitoes the size of elephants. We hope Taylor doesn't encounter any mosquitoes in Florida as she camps out in front of the gate or wherever she thinks she's going. They just turned away a Florida state senator who demanded to be let in, so we're not sure how far she thinks she's going to get.

We wondered that too, but apparently her employer has been very supportive of her delusions. Does she really think the place is crawling with alligators snapping at the detainees? They're in air-conditioned tents.

That fact that she feels compelled to do this is kind of sad. It will accomplish nothing.

Yeah, we hope to see her check back in after her trek to tell us how it went.

It's amazing the lengths people will go to to try to keep murderers and rapists and gang members here illegally.

***

