Soft-on-Crime Gavin Newsom Is Shocked -- SHOCKED -- President Trump Is Cleaning Up...
Nancy Pelosi's J6 Whopper: Fmr. Chief of Capitol Police Sund Smacks Down Her...
Former Dem Policy Advisor Has NASTY Message for Those Afraid of D.C. Crime...
Dems Crime Stats Delusion: Alex Thompson of 'Axios' Goes on CNN to Call...
Sit Down, Jazz Hands! Tim Walz Says Fighting Crime Is the 'Road to...
Cooking the Books and the Narrative: MSNBC's Kooky Ken Dilanian's Delirious Defense of...
O Canada, Eh? Pitying the U.S. While Your Own Maple Mess Simmers
Democrats Pounce on Wisconsin Flooding As 'Proof' of the 'Climate Crisis' (but Here's...
Albanese’s Clueless Crusade: Australia Backs Palestine, Thinks Hamas Will Just Play Nice
Understanding the Deepening Gerrymander Divide
Thanks for Proving Him Right: Lefties LOSE THEIR MINDS After Trump Calls Out...
Flashback to DC AG's Insane Claim About What Won't Reduce Crime Proves Trump...
Leading From Behind: WI Governor Tony Evers Fumbles Response to Weekend Flooding
Bitter Bolton's Trump Tantrum: Even World Peace Wouldn't Satisfy This War-Hungry Walrus

'It's Entirely Your Fault': DC Police Union BLASTS City Councilman Over Out-of-Control Crime

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:10 PM on August 11, 2025
Gif

Democrats have been stepping on ALL the rakes today, trying to claim that crime in Washington, DC, is not as bad as Trump made it out to be when he announced that he was taking over management of the failed city. 

Advertisement

And it wasn't just randos on the street who were denying reality. Democrat elected officials and media hacks were all trying to claim that DC is a peaceful utopia. Unsurprisingly, many of them don't live in the city where the smell alone is the first indicator that something is WAY off. 

One retired reporter even forgot the difference between anecdotal tales and actual evidence, claiming that crime couldn't be that bad because he and his friends had never been carjacked.  

OOF. 

Just frame that one and share it anytime anyone asks you why the media is a joke. 

But when it comes to DC crime, there is no one more to blame than the far-left mayor, Muriel Bowser, and the equally far-left City Council, all of whom have gleefully overseen the decay of the nation's capital. 

One of those councilmembers is Charles Allen, who represents DC's Ward 6. For those not familiar with the city, Ward 6 includes Capitol Hill and also stretches into Southeast DC, long known as one of the most violent areas of the District (though other wards have rapidly caught up in recent years). 

Earlier today, Allen issued a multi-post screed condemning Trump for calling in the National Guard, 

Recommended

Nancy Pelosi's J6 Whopper: Fmr. Chief of Capitol Police Sund Smacks Down Her Lies with Cold, Hard Facts
justmindy
Advertisement

Of course, Allen retreats into the tired 'it's all a distraction' argument, instead of reflecting on his own failures over his 11 years in office.

And, of course, there is the false claim that crime is down in DC. It's not. 

This writer recently wrote about how much it's not, and the Trump administration also released the statistics proving this claim is false

Just a couple of simple graphics show how absurd Allen's lie -- that many other Democrats also repeated -- is. 

There's no running away from the numbers. 

Advertisement

But it was the DC Police Union who ultimately BURIED Allen with a post placing the blame exactly where it belongs. 

BOOM! 

BOOMITY, EVEN! 

There's a reason that candidate Trump received an overwhelming number of endorsements from police unions in 2024, including the National Order of Police. 

They are on the streets. They see the reality. And they know who is to blame. Elected Democrats. 

Also, their own leadership, in the case of DC, and far too many departments in other cities. [cough -- Cincinnati -- cough] 

In 2021, two DC teenage girls hijacked an Uber and killed the driver. They were sentenced to juvenile detention until they turn 21. That's it. That's all. Because that is the maximum that DC allows for juveniles. 

Advertisement

Ya think? The problem in DC isn't entirely manpower. The DC Police Union represents more than 3,000 officers. 

The problem is that DC tacitly encourages crime by doing nothing to stop it. 

And the police seem fed up with that system. 

None of this is to say that the Metro DC Police Department couldn't use some reforms itself, particularly in the upper echelons, where a commander was recently suspended for cooking the crime numbers to make them seem lower.  

But the DC Council and Mayor have done absolutely NOTHING in recent years to try to curb crime. 

Instead of punishing criminals, Bowser told drivers to park in a safe spot and lock their vehicles as a way to prevent theft. (Her tweet was slammed so roundly across the political spectrum that she deleted it, but we got it.)

It got so bad in 2024 that the Secret Service was firing on carjackers outside of Janet Yellen's house

To add insult to injury, the DC Council even charged car owners impound fees if their vehicle was carjacked and recovered later. 

Advertisement

Washington, DC, is a broken, failed city. 

The President knows it. The police union knows it. 

Even Councilmembers like Charles Allen know it. He just needs to protect his position by denying it. 

Welp. He, the mayor, and the rest of the City Council had their chance. 

Now, they can sit on the sidelines as the adults take over. 


============================================

Related:

Thanks For Proving Him Right: Lefties LOSE THEIR MINDS After Trump Calls Out Dems on Trans Issue

We Are SO BACK! Homeland Security's New ICE Recruiting Video Is What Americans Are BEGGING For

FAKE NEWS: CNN Claims Trump Moved Obama, Bush Portraits to 'Hidden' Stairwell ... Yeah, Not So Much

Illinois Lt. Governor Celebrates Anniversary of Michael Brown's Death With an EGREGIOUS Lie

Despite All Their Rage, Florida Democrats Are Still Just Rats In a Cage Protesting Alligator Alcatraz

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters destroyed our once-proud nation's capital. President Trump is bringing it back. 

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their corruption. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP LAW AND ORDER WASHINGTON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nancy Pelosi's J6 Whopper: Fmr. Chief of Capitol Police Sund Smacks Down Her Lies with Cold, Hard Facts
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Former Dem Policy Advisor Has NASTY Message for Those Afraid of D.C. Crime (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Thanks for Proving Him Right: Lefties LOSE THEIR MINDS After Trump Calls Out Dems on Trans Issue
Grateful Calvin
Dems Crime Stats Delusion: Alex Thompson of 'Axios' Goes on CNN to Call Out Their Reality-Free Bubble
justmindy
Soft-on-Crime Gavin Newsom Is Shocked -- SHOCKED -- President Trump Is Cleaning Up D.C. (and CA's Next!)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Nancy Pelosi's J6 Whopper: Fmr. Chief of Capitol Police Sund Smacks Down Her Lies with Cold, Hard Facts justmindy
Advertisement