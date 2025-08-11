'It's Entirely Your Fault': DC Police Union BLASTS City Councilman Over Out-of-Control Crime

Democrats have been stepping on ALL the rakes today, trying to claim that crime in Washington, DC, is not as bad as Trump made it out to be when he announced that he was taking over management of the failed city.

And it wasn't just randos on the street who were denying reality. Democrat elected officials and media hacks were all trying to claim that DC is a peaceful utopia. Unsurprisingly, many of them don't live in the city where the smell alone is the first indicator that something is WAY off.

One retired reporter even forgot the difference between anecdotal tales and actual evidence, claiming that crime couldn't be that bad because he and his friends had never been carjacked.

I live in Arlington. I’m a reporter. I travel into DC frequently. I’ve never been carjacked. I know it happens but I don’t know anyone who has been carjacked. I’ve never been the victim of any crime in DC.

I have been to cities crawling with troops. Now that’s ugly. https://t.co/4UxwjYLjPB — Ron Kampeas (@kampeas) August 11, 2025

OOF.

Just frame that one and share it anytime anyone asks you why the media is a joke.

But when it comes to DC crime, there is no one more to blame than the far-left mayor, Muriel Bowser, and the equally far-left City Council, all of whom have gleefully overseen the decay of the nation's capital.

One of those councilmembers is Charles Allen, who represents DC's Ward 6. For those not familiar with the city, Ward 6 includes Capitol Hill and also stretches into Southeast DC, long known as one of the most violent areas of the District (though other wards have rapidly caught up in recent years).

Earlier today, Allen issued a multi-post screed condemning Trump for calling in the National Guard,

The President taking over local control of MPD & putting the US military onto the streets of DC under the guise of public safety is wrong. It’s an extreme, outrageous, and dangerous move for our city and the safety of all our residents. (1/5) — Charles Allen (@charlesallen) August 11, 2025

It might make sense if he’s trying to create compelling TV and distract folks from the real scandals he’s facing, but it doesn’t make our city safer & it’s a dangerous abuse of power and authority. (3/5) — Charles Allen (@charlesallen) August 11, 2025

Of course, Allen retreats into the tired 'it's all a distraction' argument, instead of reflecting on his own failures over his 11 years in office.

Today's announcement will put untrained and unaccountable members of the military in an untenable position in our communities. It’s unnecessary, unwarranted, & a dangerous escalation of power in the Nation’s Capital simply because he can. (5/5) — Charles Allen (@charlesallen) August 11, 2025

And, of course, there is the false claim that crime is down in DC. It's not.

This writer recently wrote about how much it's not, and the Trump administration also released the statistics proving this claim is false.

Just a couple of simple graphics show how absurd Allen's lie -- that many other Democrats also repeated -- is.

There's no running away from the numbers.

But it was the DC Police Union who ultimately BURIED Allen with a post placing the blame exactly where it belongs.

Very brave of you to post this since it is entirely your fault. https://t.co/ovjgO9pxhz — DC Police Union (@DCPoliceUnion) August 11, 2025

BOOM!

BOOMITY, EVEN!

Epic takedown 🤣🙌 https://t.co/CJ1ItsPBNj — Ultra MEGA MAGA Boss Lady (@AmericanGal2021) August 11, 2025

There's a reason that candidate Trump received an overwhelming number of endorsements from police unions in 2024, including the National Order of Police.

They are on the streets. They see the reality. And they know who is to blame. Elected Democrats.

Also, their own leadership, in the case of DC, and far too many departments in other cities. [cough -- Cincinnati -- cough]

100000% correct. When you defund the police, try to pass a "reform" of the criminal code that eliminates ALL mandatory minimums (except for 1st degree murder), and coddle armed violent felons who are 14-17, YOU are the problem. https://t.co/QmHIPnLjSG — Cully Stimson (@cullystimson) August 11, 2025

In 2021, two DC teenage girls hijacked an Uber and killed the driver. They were sentenced to juvenile detention until they turn 21. That's it. That's all. Because that is the maximum that DC allows for juveniles.

Looks like the DC police are with the president on this one! https://t.co/L7r72PJXMB — Edmund Kline (@EdmundKline67) August 11, 2025

Ya think? The problem in DC isn't entirely manpower. The DC Police Union represents more than 3,000 officers.

The problem is that DC tacitly encourages crime by doing nothing to stop it.

And the police seem fed up with that system.

Being called out for failed leadership by your own police union is hilarious. Sit back as Trump solves all YOUR problems as well. — MD EXPAT 🦀😎 (@MDguyinFL2018) August 11, 2025

MOST BASED POST OF THE YEAR!! LFG. Back the Blue and bring the pride back. 🇺🇸 — Kevin Rainville (@kevin_rainville) August 11, 2025

None of this is to say that the Metro DC Police Department couldn't use some reforms itself, particularly in the upper echelons, where a commander was recently suspended for cooking the crime numbers to make them seem lower.

But the DC Council and Mayor have done absolutely NOTHING in recent years to try to curb crime.

Instead of punishing criminals, Bowser told drivers to park in a safe spot and lock their vehicles as a way to prevent theft. (Her tweet was slammed so roundly across the political spectrum that she deleted it, but we got it.)

It got so bad in 2024 that the Secret Service was firing on carjackers outside of Janet Yellen's house.

To add insult to injury, the DC Council even charged car owners impound fees if their vehicle was carjacked and recovered later.

Washington, DC, is a broken, failed city.

The President knows it. The police union knows it.

Even Councilmembers like Charles Allen know it. He just needs to protect his position by denying it.

Welp. He, the mayor, and the rest of the City Council had their chance.

Now, they can sit on the sidelines as the adults take over.





Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters destroyed our once-proud nation's capital. President Trump is bringing it back.

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters destroyed our once-proud nation's capital. President Trump is bringing it back.