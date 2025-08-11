Womp WOMP: Trump WH Shares ACTUAL D.C. Crime Stats TOTALLY Debunking Democrat's FAKE-AF Talking Points

As Twitchy readers know, Democrats and our pals on the Left have been pushing a particular set of talking points today, claiming that Trump is a big meanie for fighting crime in D.C. because crime is totally down. Like, totally.

Advertisement

Totally.

Except, you know, it's not.

White House sends out these stats/examples on DC crime:



-In 2024, Washington, DC had the fourth-highest homicide rate in the US, with a homicide rate nearly SIX TIMES HIGHER than New York City.

-Just last month, a D.C. police commander was suspended for manipulating crime data… — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 11, 2025

Post continues:

... to make it seem lower than it actually is. The D.C. police union says this practice is widespread. -Washington D.C.’s homicide rate also topped Atlanta, Chicago and Compton. -Washington, D.C. has one of the highest robbery and murder rates among large U.S. cities nationwide with numerous assaults and robberies on Congressional staffers and Members of Congress. In May, two embassy staffers were murdered. -In June, a Congressional intern was fatally shot just a short distance from the White House. -Just days ago, a Trump Administration staffer was mercilessly beaten by a violent mob.

Gosh, Democrats are lying about violent crime in D.C.?!

WE'RE SHOCKED! SHOCKED!

There's this as well:

But you know, violent crime is down.

*eye roll*

But Democrats will swear there’s low crime in DC. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) August 11, 2025

They will.

They ARE.

Heck, they have been.

It's funny how that works - how numbers decrease when you stop reporting them altogether.

============================================================

Related:

Verified Anonymous Account *Snicker* Claims Mexico and Canada Will Invade the U.S. and 'Take Us Over'

Nancy Pelosi Gets All High and MIGHTY Lying About Trump, J6, and the Ntl. Guard and Oh HELL NO, Old Woman

Playing GOD?! Abigail Spanberger's LATEST Pro-Death Blunder May Be Her Most DISTURBING Yet (Watch)

JEEEEBUS, These People Are Morons: WATCH DC Protester Ranting About How Living in Crime Is THEIR Right

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Democrats BIG MAD at Trump for Fighting Crime in DC (These Talking Points Are a DOOZY)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.