Womp WOMP: Trump WH Shares ACTUAL D.C. Crime Stats TOTALLY Debunking Democrat's FAKE-AF Talking Points

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:50 PM on August 11, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

As Twitchy readers know, Democrats and our pals on the Left have been pushing a particular set of talking points today, claiming that Trump is a big meanie for fighting crime in D.C. because crime is totally down. Like, totally.

Totally.

Except, you know, it's not.

Post continues:

... to make it seem lower than it actually is. The D.C. police union says this practice is widespread.

-Washington D.C.’s homicide rate also topped Atlanta, Chicago and Compton.

-Washington, D.C. has one of the highest robbery and murder rates among large U.S. cities nationwide with numerous assaults and robberies on Congressional staffers and Members of Congress. In May, two embassy staffers were murdered.

-In June, a Congressional intern was fatally shot just a short distance from the White House.

-Just days ago, a Trump Administration staffer was mercilessly beaten by a violent mob.

Gosh, Democrats are lying about violent crime in D.C.?!

WE'RE SHOCKED! SHOCKED!

There's this as well:

But you know, violent crime is down.

*eye roll*

They will.

They ARE.

Heck, they have been. 

It's funny how that works - how numbers decrease when you stop reporting them altogether.

