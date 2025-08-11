Rachel Bitecofer's Pic-Dunk on MAGA Not Knowing What Dems REALLY Look Like Turns...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Democrats BIG MAD at Trump for Fighting Crime in DC (These Talking Points Are a DOOZY)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:45 AM on August 11, 2025
Twitchy

How stupid are Democrats?

No, really. At this point, we feel like we need to ask them, is there anything Trump can do that you won't wet yourselves over? The man is trying to help stop crime in DC, and they're MAD at him over it.

Seriously.

We've joked in the past that Trump could cure cancer, and they'd be pissed off about it.

That might not be a joke.

Look at this ignorance:

What?

No.

And PUH-LEASE, you mouthbreathers spent years legally targeting Trump ... take all the seats.

As usual, the talking points have gone out:

Aww, it's always the same dumb dummies over and over again. You'd think, since their approval rating only seems to keep going down, Democrats might try some different influencers, but here we are.

Gosh, this seems pretty important considering it debunks everything these turnips are saying.

It makes it easy, almost as if every day is Opposite Day.

Heh.

We double-dog dare them.

Of course, our pals on the Left are doing their part to fight for MORE crime. No, really.

Imagine protesting for MORE crime.

How is it even possible that the Left can keep getting dumber?

