ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Democrats BIG MAD at Trump for Fighting Crime in DC (These Talking Points Are a DOOZY)

How stupid are Democrats?

No, really. At this point, we feel like we need to ask them, is there anything Trump can do that you won't wet yourselves over? The man is trying to help stop crime in DC, and they're MAD at him over it.

Seriously.

We've joked in the past that Trump could cure cancer, and they'd be pissed off about it.

That might not be a joke.

Look at this ignorance:

Violent crime in Washington, D.C. is at a thirty-year low.



Donald Trump has no basis to take over the local police department.



And zero credibility on the issue of law and order.



Get lost. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) August 11, 2025

What?

No.

And PUH-LEASE, you mouthbreathers spent years legally targeting Trump ... take all the seats.

As usual, the talking points have gone out:

The latest script was sent out this morning. pic.twitter.com/C5HgKRRxP3 — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) August 11, 2025

Aww, it's always the same dumb dummies over and over again. You'd think, since their approval rating only seems to keep going down, Democrats might try some different influencers, but here we are.

Gosh, this seems pretty important considering it debunks everything these turnips are saying.

I love it whenever leftists use the word "facts". A word they use which for them has a completely opposite meaning. Just like when they say democracy they really mean communism. — The Darkest Expanse (@VEventHorizonV) August 11, 2025

It makes it easy, almost as if every day is Opposite Day.

Heh.

I suggest each of them stroll around DC after dark a few nights and then report back on their experience. — Flight X (@Bonfire_TX) August 11, 2025

We double-dog dare them.

Of course, our pals on the Left are doing their part to fight for MORE crime. No, really.

These idiots in DC are protesting cleaning up crime.



“Trump can’t have it”🤦🏼‍♀️



pic.twitter.com/18cwjLc4M1 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 11, 2025

Imagine protesting for MORE crime.

How is it even possible that the Left can keep getting dumber?

