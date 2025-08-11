Rachel Bitecofer's Pic-Dunk on MAGA Not Knowing What Dems REALLY Look Like Turns Into MASSIVE Self-Own

At this point, we are convinced that Rachel Bitecofer is engagement farming.

No way did she think this would go well, not to mention we have seen her babbling about how all of the hate makes her money as well. As a capitalist, this editor can see that, but to be so desperate for money that you'd put yourself through this dragging ... that's just sad.

She had to know this wouldn't go well.

What Rs think Ds look like, versus what Ds actually look like.



MAGA wants to kill us bc they’ve been told we are a bunch of blue haired freaks bent on castrating children (yes, really) and turning America, a place with no national healthcare system, into communism. pic.twitter.com/cdhfKlmbtv — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) August 10, 2025

Oh, honey.

No.

I'm not MAGA, but I came of age working community and student radio. I also lived and worked in the Pacific Northwest for over a decade. So, I know (D)s rather intimately.



The left picture is entirely accurate. — Brad R. Torgersen (@BradRTorgersen) August 11, 2025

MAGA wants to kill you? Name names. I know tons, follow tons more. And there's a group of nuts in both parties. No one said you ALL look like that. — DaveGravo (@DaveGravo) August 11, 2025

And please, with the paranoia and hysteria. The only person whose life has almost been lost is the leader of the MAGA movement, so spare us this melodramatic horse crap, Rachel.

Actual mugshots of the arrested anarchist libtards.

More liberal projection on your part. These people are the ones going around destroying property and hurting anyone who disagrees with them. https://t.co/udtTCV2EWl — JosephMoshe 🐭 (@Schotty613) August 10, 2025

There they are.

That's what they look like.

Girl stop lying 😭 you know the crazy liberals look like the blue hair

Instead compare extreme liberal and extreme republicans 😂😉 — Meme Queen (@meme_queen_v1) August 10, 2025

Yeah, girl.

Yes, you’re brain 🧠 is broken pic.twitter.com/qSx60CGBxh — Skip Finklemeyer (@SkipFinklemeyer) August 11, 2025

So very broken.

We also think you look like this https://t.co/M8Kk6Dr7zV pic.twitter.com/JuIYNPLIaE — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) August 11, 2025

Because that's what they look like.

This ain't rocket science.

