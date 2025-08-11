ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Democrats BIG MAD at Trump for Fighting Crime in DC...
Rachel Bitecofer's Pic-Dunk on MAGA Not Knowing What Dems REALLY Look Like Turns Into MASSIVE Self-Own

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on August 11, 2025
Twitchy

At this point, we are convinced that Rachel Bitecofer is engagement farming.

No way did she think this would go well, not to mention we have seen her babbling about how all of the hate makes her money as well. As a capitalist, this editor can see that, but to be so desperate for money that you'd put yourself through this dragging ... that's just sad.

She had to know this wouldn't go well.

Oh, honey.

No.

And please, with the paranoia and hysteria. The only person whose life has almost been lost is the leader of the MAGA movement, so spare us this melodramatic horse crap, Rachel.

There they are.

That's what they look like.

Yeah, girl.

So very broken.

Because that's what they look like.

This ain't rocket science.

