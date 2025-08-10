Bro, YOU RAN: TX Dem Rep. Ron Reynolds Thinks He's HEROIC for Running Away... X Informs Him OTHERWISE

As Twitchy readers know, loser-coward Texas Democrats ran from their duly elected duties because they don't like something. It's as simple as that. Instead of staying and doing their jobs, they ran to ILLINOIS, of all places, to avoid voting against redistricting in Texas. Yes, they went to the most corruptly gerrymandered state in the union to oppose ... gerrymandering.

Don't look at us, we didn't do this.

Making things even worse is the fact that these Democrats think they're heroes for running away.

Check this out:

BREAKING NEWS: The Texas Attorney General just filed a lawsuit to vacate my seat and remove me from office along with 12 of my colleagues from the Texas House Democratic Caucus.



I broke quorum to protect the voice of millions of Texans.



This seat belongs to the people of… pic.twitter.com/jtAiNz4Zq0 — State Representative Ron Reynolds (@ronereynolds) August 8, 2025

Post continues:

... of Texas House District 27 — not Ken Paxton.I’m not backing down. #TeamReynolds #txlege #goodtrouble #ElectionsMatter

Ok, so if this seat belongs to the people of Texas House District 27, he shouldn't have run away to Illinois, right?

Just sayin'.

Legit LOL.

an American politician and disbarred lawyer who represents District 27 in the Texas House of Representatives.



Explain your disbarment and how you made your millions. pic.twitter.com/h8Kgezq7UB — MarineVet (@drummy46) August 9, 2025

Wow.

And the people will simply choose another that will, hopefully, sit in the seat instead of grandstanding from Illinois. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) August 9, 2025

When normal people don't show up for work because they don't like their job, they get fired.

That's reality.

And that's what should happen to these Democrats who not only bailed on their jobs, but bragged about bailing. You'd think a party with a 19% approval rating would know better, but ... nope.

You abandoned your state. That's what cowards do. — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) August 9, 2025

Translation:



"I fled Texas and abandoned my role as a State Representative because I reject Democracy. Only liberal voices should be heard in government; all others must be silenced."



Fixed it for you. — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) August 9, 2025

Hates gerrymandering

Runs to most gerrymandered state in the union — Kieran Eleison (@KieranEleison) August 9, 2025

They couldn't look dumber if they tried.

'Bye, gurl,' indeed.

