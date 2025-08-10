DAMNING Thread on Fairfax County Public Schools' Secret Abortions DEVASTATING Blow to Abig...
Bro, YOU RAN: TX Dem Rep. Ron Reynolds Thinks He's HEROIC for Running Away... X Informs Him OTHERWISE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:35 AM on August 10, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, loser-coward Texas Democrats ran from their duly elected duties because they don't like something. It's as simple as that. Instead of staying and doing their jobs, they ran to ILLINOIS, of all places, to avoid voting against redistricting in Texas. Yes, they went to the most corruptly gerrymandered state in the union to oppose ... gerrymandering.

Advertisement

Don't look at us, we didn't do this.

Making things even worse is the fact that these Democrats think they're heroes for running away.

Check this out:

Post continues:

... of Texas House District 27 — not Ken Paxton.I’m not backing down. #TeamReynolds #txlege #goodtrouble #ElectionsMatter

Ok, so if this seat belongs to the people of Texas House District 27, he shouldn't have run away to Illinois, right?

Just sayin'.

Legit LOL.

Wow.

When normal people don't show up for work because they don't like their job, they get fired.

That's reality.

And that's what should happen to these Democrats who not only bailed on their jobs, but bragged about bailing. You'd think a party with a 19% approval rating would know better, but ... nope.

They couldn't look dumber if they tried.

'Bye, gurl,' indeed.

Advertisement

============================================================

