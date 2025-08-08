Declassified Docs EXPOSE Obama's Direct Order for Russia Hoax Report – 'HOW' Not 'IF' Russia Interfered

It's easy to remember the truth because it is, in fact, the truth.

When you lie, you have to remember all the lies and which lie you told to stick to it.

Sort of like what Obama did with the Russian Collusion hoax.

Advertisement

Mollie Hemingway is onto something here:

Bleg for my Russiagate folks: What was the date that Obama ordered the ICA? CIA's July 2 report says December 6, 2016, ODNI had December 9. And an email in one of the documents references a "Monday" order from Obama and neither of those dates are a Monday. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 8, 2025

Enter Svetlana Lokhova with some major intel and receipts:

Obama ordered it on December 9, 2016.

That's why Gabbard/Pres Trump say Obama ordered a false assessment to say Russia interfered to help Donald Trump despite evidence to the contrary. Obama ordered a report to say HOW Russia interfered NOT "if".



Gabbard’s release includes the… https://t.co/qwaaNxfrQk — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) August 8, 2025

Post continues:

... the text of a declassified PDB dated Dec. 8, 2016 (prepared by DHS with input from CIA, NSA, FBI, etc. for President Obama) which concluded: “We assess that Russian and criminal actors did not impact recent US election results by conducting malicious cyber activities against election infrastructure.” The PDB noted that while Russian-linked hackers did breach an Illinois state voter database and attempted intrusions in other states, it was “highly unlikely” any cyber attack could actually change vote counts or outcome. In other words, as of early December, official intelligence channels were reporting no successful Russian disruption of voting – directly contradicting the alarmist narrative that was about to emerge in public.

In December of 2016, they KNEW there was no Russian interference in our election.

Honestly, they probably knew that way earlier.

Her post continues:

White House Meeting and “POTUS Tasking” (Dec 9, 2016): A pivotal document in the release is the summary of an NSC Principals Committee meeting held at the White House on December 9, 2016. President Obama himself convened this high-level meeting in the Situation Room with his top national security deputies presen . According to the “Summary of Conclusions” memo, participants included DNI James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan, NSA Adviser Susan Rice, Secretary of State John Kerry, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe (representing FBI), and other key figures. The topic was Russia. Immediately after this meeting, DNI Clapper’s executive assistant sent an email to IC leaders with the subject “POTUS Tasking on Russia Election Meddling.” In that email (now declassified), Clapper’s aide relayed that President Obama had ordered a “comprehensive assessment” of Russian interference in 2016. The IC was directed to “pull together” all available information on “the tools Moscow used and actions it took to influence the 2016 election,” with ODNI to lead the effort “per the President’s request”. The email makes clear this was Obama’s directive: “The IC is prepared to produce an assessment per the President’s request… ODNI will lead the effort with participation from CIA, FBI, NSA, and DHS.” It also set a target date of January 9, 2017 for a highly classified report to President Obama, with an unclassified version to follow. This extraordinary White House tasking, coming one month after Trump’s win, shows that Obama ordered to generate a new Russia–Trump intelligence report: it was explicitly initiated by Obama and coordinated at the highest levels.

Advertisement

It was explicitly initiated by Obama and coordinated at the highest levels.

Sort of like the whole Biden administration ... right?

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

============================================================

Related:

'A Predator's DREAM' --> California Goes Straight-Up STRANGER DANGER With Dangerous AB 495 Bill

Jarvis' Hilarious Thread of Keith Olbermann's Complicated, UNHINGED Relationship with Jesus Is a DOOZY

Just Following ORDERS? Newly Released Peter Strzok Doc Is NOT a Good Look for James Comey OR ... Obama

Schiff Just Hit the FAN! LOL! Adam Schiff Admits Democrats Can't Win Without Illegals. No, Really

'Clean Up, Aisle Obama'! 2016 NPR Interview Shows Just How SHADY Obama Really WAS About Trump/Russia

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, conservatives and the enforcement of immigration laws.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!