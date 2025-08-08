'A Predator's DREAM' --> California Goes Straight-Up STRANGER DANGER With Dangerous AB 495 Bill

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on August 08, 2025
Twitchy

Would you look at that? California is looking at doing something else stupid that will put children in danger.

Gosh, we're shocked. They're usually so steadfast in their determination to do what's right for families, especially kids.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA.

Yeah, no.

But AB 495 is bad, even for them. Check this out:

AB 495, officially titled the 'Family Preparedness Plan Act of 2025,' is a California Assembly bill introduced earlier this year by Assembly Member Celeste Rodriguez and coauthors. It has passed several committee stages and is under consideration in the Senate.

Please read that again; it has passed several committee stages.

Yikes.

This legislation would allow unrelated adults to assume authority over children without their parents knowing, threatening parental rights, and enabling misuse. And all it would take is a simple form. They really should call this bill 'Stranger Danger.'

Sam J.
But then it wouldn't be California anymore.

*cough cough*

Pastor Jack Hibbs is calling on all parents, grandparents, and concerned citizens to show up on August 19th at the Capitol steps in Sacramento to protest the bill.

Post continues:

... neighbor, teacher, ex-relative, or even a complete stranger, to take custody of your child without your knowledge or consent. No background check. No court order. No parent’s signature. Just a piece of paper.

We’re calling on every parent, grandparent, and concerned citizen to show up on August 19 at the Capitol steps in Sacramento. This is the hill to die on. Your attendance matters!

Let's GOOOOO.

