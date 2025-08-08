'A Predator's DREAM' --> California Goes Straight-Up STRANGER DANGER With Dangerous AB 495 Bill

Would you look at that? California is looking at doing something else stupid that will put children in danger.

Gosh, we're shocked. They're usually so steadfast in their determination to do what's right for families, especially kids.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA.

Yeah, no.

But AB 495 is bad, even for them. Check this out:

This piece of paper is all an abuser needs to kidnap your child in California.

No court order. No background check. No parental consent.

AB 495 lets non-relatives, take custody of your child with just a signed form they downloaded from the internet.

AB 495 is a predator’s dream. pic.twitter.com/LlZB4oSlLp — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) August 6, 2025

AB 495, officially titled the 'Family Preparedness Plan Act of 2025,' is a California Assembly bill introduced earlier this year by Assembly Member Celeste Rodriguez and coauthors. It has passed several committee stages and is under consideration in the Senate.

Please read that again; it has passed several committee stages.

Yikes.

This legislation would allow unrelated adults to assume authority over children without their parents knowing, threatening parental rights, and enabling misuse. And all it would take is a simple form. They really should call this bill 'Stranger Danger.'

Note that although the form asks for an ID number of some kind, there is no legal requirement that the adult assuming authority over the child provide one. — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) August 6, 2025

Wouldn't it be something if our CA representatives actually enforced existing laws that make our lives better instead of creating new laws that make our lives worse? — SeaStoner (@CherylStoner14) August 6, 2025

But then it wouldn't be California anymore.

Is this a Scott Wiener bill? — Bytemeharder (@bytemeharder) August 6, 2025

*cough cough*

God protect our children 🙏🏼 — Susu312😉 (@SwanMom312) August 6, 2025

Pastor Jack Hibbs is calling on all parents, grandparents, and concerned citizens to show up on August 19th at the Capitol steps in Sacramento to protest the bill.

🚨 URGENT ACTION NEEDED🚨 SHARE SHARE SHARE! Watch this urgent message and share it before it’s too late.



California’s AB 495 is the most dangerous bill we’ve ever seen—and it’s being pushed right now by lawmakers in Sacramento.



This bill would allow any non-related adult, a… pic.twitter.com/aQfXK1Grri — Jack Hibbs (@RealJackHibbs) August 5, 2025

Post continues:

... neighbor, teacher, ex-relative, or even a complete stranger, to take custody of your child without your knowledge or consent. No background check. No court order. No parent’s signature. Just a piece of paper. We’re calling on every parent, grandparent, and concerned citizen to show up on August 19 at the Capitol steps in Sacramento. This is the hill to die on. Your attendance matters!

Let's GOOOOO.

