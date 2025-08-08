Jarvis' Hilarious Thread of Keith Olbermann's Complicated, UNHINGED Relationship with Jesus Is a DOOZY

Twitchy favorite Jarvis, who is also now an overall X favorite, was kind enough to compile several screenshots of Keith Olbermann at his most unhinged, bizarre, and sacrilegious. Leave it to Olbermann to find a way to not only make himself look like a deranged lunatic but also to take the Lord's name in vain over and over and over again.

Dude is nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

The Lord Christ hurting me: a Keith Olbermann Thread



1/ pic.twitter.com/Ur55qzzVc3 — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 8, 2025

Sounds like a poem. Or an ode.

A truly warped, depressing one.

Pretty sure Jesus would not do that to anyone ... ok, maybe Hitler.

Keith seems to think Jesus is super violent.

Yikes.

Emerald is a woman, in case you all didn't know that.

6/ let’s say verbal abuse counts pic.twitter.com/ITyhAn46gg — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 8, 2025

Christ loves whoever Keith was attacking.

Heck, Christ even loves Keith.

Nasty.

The language in the last few posts in this thread is so foul and offensive (again, this is Olbermann) that, after giving it some thought, this editor has decided to remove them. They are still on X if you'd like to see just how badly Keith has lost it, although if we're being honest, you don't need to see a bunch of bizarre, creepy, and ugly posts about Jesus to know that.

Keith has missed his calling. The man could have had a very successful career writing greeting cards for Hallmark.

