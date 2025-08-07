Trans Men? WUT?! Welp, Here's the Dumbest Thing You'll Read Maybe EVER About...
'All DIVA, No WOW': Jasmine Crockett's Staffers Spill the Tea About Their HORRIBLE No-Show Boss From HELL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:55 PM on August 07, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Wait, what? Jasmine Crockett is a horrible, mean, boss who never shows up and when she does she terrorizes her staffers? Gosh, that just doesn't sound like her at all.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Sounds like Crockett's staffers are more than happy to give her up.

From the New York Post:

Crockett is not often found at her government-provided suite in the Longworth House Office Building, with one insider saying she prefers to work from her nearby luxury apartment building, sometimes for weeks on end.

“She is laying around her apartment, won’t come into the office, and is really just indifferent to staff and will scream at them,” the former aide said.

A second source close to Crockett’s team added: “It is widely known that she’s not nice to staff and is just not a really dedicated member focused on constituents.”

“She is focused almost exclusively on being an influencer, not a member of Congress,” said a third source who has worked with Crockett, describing her as “all diva, no wow.”

More focused on being an influencer.

Huh, you don't say.

We were shocked as well. In fact, this IS our shocked face!

They seem to think the only way to come across as a strong woman is by being a hate-filled rage harpy.

Anyone who's been paying attention.

But A+ for the snark.

