SHOTS FIRED! Sean Davis DROPS David French for Being a Hillary Simp and Defending Russia Collusion Hoax

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:35 PM on August 07, 2025
Meme

We read a lot of unbearable posts written by many unbearable people, but when they team up like this and pat one another on the back? Yeah, that's like the most unbearable of unbearable posts of all.

It all started here with Cathy Young claiming the smoking-gun email is fake.

Anything to keep that Russian Collusion Hoax vibe alive, right?

And then, of course, Mr. 'I Think I'm Better Than Everyone' David French jumped in to trash MAGA:

It's all so tiresome. We hope The New York Times is paying him well for his soul.

Sean Davis has had enough:

Post continues:

... that it was the reason he usurped Loretta Lynch’s authority and unilaterally announced that Hillary Clinton would not be charged, 6) Durham was prevented from conclusively determining whether the email at issue was authentic, a composite, a summary, or a fake by none other than deranged Democrat judge Beryl Howell.

Sam J.
And gosh, considering how much time The Federalist has spent covering this investigation, Davis would know.

Maybe French should spend a little more time reading the facts and a little less time pretending he's somehow above Trump and his supporters, just putting that out there. He's certainly not doing himself any favors.

