Campaign ENDING! Winsome Earle-Sears Drops Damning, DEVASTATING Thread on Abigail Spanberger and WOW

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:40 AM on August 07, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Fairfax County, VA, has turned into a dump filled with violent criminals and DEI-crazed school administrators, all driven by one common thread - the Democratic Party. 

And Abigail Spanberger.

Winsome Earle-Sears is running to stop Spanberger and protect the Commonwealth from becoming one big giant Fairfax County.

Check out this thread she dropped on Abby's head: 

Scary stuff, y'all.

Read that again, charged with SIX FELONIES.

Dropped to a misdemeanor.

Keep going.

ONE YEAR IN JAIL.

The sheriff let him go.

Democrats care more about criminals than victims.

Cripes.

So ... he's out there? 

Double cripes.

C'mon, Virginia.

We don't want this.

Released ... killed two people.

Wow.

If she wins, we not only lose, we become the East Coast California ... and that's not good.

