Campaign ENDING! Winsome Earle-Sears Drops Damning, DEVASTATING Thread on Abigail Spanberger and WOW

Fairfax County, VA, has turned into a dump filled with violent criminals and DEI-crazed school administrators, all driven by one common thread - the Democratic Party.

And Abigail Spanberger.

Winsome Earle-Sears is running to stop Spanberger and protect the Commonwealth from becoming one big giant Fairfax County.

Check out this thread she dropped on Abby's head:

Abigail Spanberger’s top ally is Fairfax DA Steve Descano—the man cutting deals for r*pists and violent criminals. He gave her money. She backs his agenda.



So what does Descano/Spanberger justice look like? Let’s walk through the deals, the criminals, and the victims.



🧵 — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) August 6, 2025

Scary stuff, y'all.

2/ De’Quinn Le’Charn Hall fired into a packed bar in Herndon. He was charged with six felonies. But Descano offered a plea deal that dropped it all to a misdemeanor.



That’s the kind of soft-on-crime playbook Spanberger supports. pic.twitter.com/wQJGw6WCJ2 — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) August 6, 2025

Read that again, charged with SIX FELONIES.

Dropped to a misdemeanor.

Keep going.

3/ Ronnie Reel was indicted for child r*pe—sodomy and aggravated sexual battery. He was staring down a life sentence. Instead, Descano cut him a deal: plead guilty to misdemeanor assault.



One year in jail. One year... For a child predator. pic.twitter.com/DsGOf6N64j — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) August 6, 2025

ONE YEAR IN JAIL.

4/ Wilmer Ramos Giron was here illegally—charged with abduction, strangulation & assault. ICE tried to detain him.



But Descano cut a deal. The sheriff let him go.



Spanberger supports that policy—no help for ICE, even if it means turning loose violent predators. pic.twitter.com/AIxE52LsnB — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) August 6, 2025

The sheriff let him go.

5/ Denis Navarette Romero was arrested over and over. He was here illegally and flagged by ICE—but Descano let him go. Days later, he r*ped a woman.



That’s what happens when prosecutors—and their allies like Spanberger—refuse to work with ICE. pic.twitter.com/yadO8K3NyE — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) August 6, 2025

Democrats care more about criminals than victims.

6/ Lemus Ramos sexually abused a child and produced child p*rn. He was released on just $3,000 bond. While out, he assaulted an ICE officer. Fairfax didn’t hold him then either.



But why would they? Remember, they don’t honor ICE detainers. pic.twitter.com/QsxWyk1K9H — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) August 6, 2025

Cripes.

7/ Maudin Guzman‑Videz was charged with malicious assault after nearly beating someone to death. He then skipped court and disappeared.



Thanks to Spanberger and Descano’s sanctuary-first policies, no one was looking for him anyway. pic.twitter.com/qnT1hycMWO — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) August 6, 2025

So ... he's out there?

Double cripes.

8/ Chante Antonio Jones got a slap on the wrist—probation and a $212 fine for assault.



Then he beat a 63-year-old woman to death at a bus stop.



This is what happens under soft-on-crime prosecutors like Descano—and politicians like Spanberger who back them. pic.twitter.com/oe1t2qkQxX — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) August 6, 2025

C'mon, Virginia.

We don't want this.

9/ Gerald Brevard III was charged with attempted abduction and burglary. Descano dropped the serious charges. Not long after, Brevard murdered two homeless men and attacked others.



The warnings were there but under the policies Spanberger supports, they were ignored. pic.twitter.com/svlnk9KNha — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) August 6, 2025

Released ... killed two people.

Wow.

10/ There’s no Steve Descano without enablers like Abigail Spanberger.



She took his money, stood by his pro-crime agenda, and never once spoke up as criminals walked and victims paid the price.



Be warned, Virginia, if she wins—we lose. — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) August 6, 2025

If she wins, we not only lose, we become the East Coast California ... and that's not good.

