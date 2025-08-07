Campaign ENDING! Winsome Earle-Sears Drops Damning, DEVASTATING Thread on Abigail Spanberger and WOW

Fairfax County, VA, has turned into a dump filled with violent criminals and DEI-crazed school administrators, all driven by one common thread - the Democratic Party.
And Abigail Spanberger.
Winsome Earle-Sears is running to stop Spanberger and protect the Commonwealth from becoming one big giant Fairfax County.
Check out this thread she dropped on Abby's head:
Abigail Spanberger’s top ally is Fairfax DA Steve Descano—the man cutting deals for r*pists and violent criminals. He gave her money. She backs his agenda.— Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) August 6, 2025
So what does Descano/Spanberger justice look like? Let’s walk through the deals, the criminals, and the victims.
🧵
Scary stuff, y'all.
2/ De’Quinn Le’Charn Hall fired into a packed bar in Herndon. He was charged with six felonies. But Descano offered a plea deal that dropped it all to a misdemeanor.— Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) August 6, 2025
That’s the kind of soft-on-crime playbook Spanberger supports. pic.twitter.com/wQJGw6WCJ2
Read that again, charged with SIX FELONIES.
Dropped to a misdemeanor.
Keep going.
3/ Ronnie Reel was indicted for child r*pe—sodomy and aggravated sexual battery. He was staring down a life sentence. Instead, Descano cut him a deal: plead guilty to misdemeanor assault.— Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) August 6, 2025
One year in jail. One year... For a child predator. pic.twitter.com/DsGOf6N64j
ONE YEAR IN JAIL.
4/ Wilmer Ramos Giron was here illegally—charged with abduction, strangulation & assault. ICE tried to detain him.— Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) August 6, 2025
But Descano cut a deal. The sheriff let him go.
Spanberger supports that policy—no help for ICE, even if it means turning loose violent predators. pic.twitter.com/AIxE52LsnB
Recommended
The sheriff let him go.
5/ Denis Navarette Romero was arrested over and over. He was here illegally and flagged by ICE—but Descano let him go. Days later, he r*ped a woman.— Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) August 6, 2025
That’s what happens when prosecutors—and their allies like Spanberger—refuse to work with ICE. pic.twitter.com/yadO8K3NyE
Democrats care more about criminals than victims.
6/ Lemus Ramos sexually abused a child and produced child p*rn. He was released on just $3,000 bond. While out, he assaulted an ICE officer. Fairfax didn’t hold him then either.— Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) August 6, 2025
But why would they? Remember, they don’t honor ICE detainers. pic.twitter.com/QsxWyk1K9H
Cripes.
7/ Maudin Guzman‑Videz was charged with malicious assault after nearly beating someone to death. He then skipped court and disappeared.— Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) August 6, 2025
Thanks to Spanberger and Descano’s sanctuary-first policies, no one was looking for him anyway. pic.twitter.com/qnT1hycMWO
So ... he's out there?
Double cripes.
8/ Chante Antonio Jones got a slap on the wrist—probation and a $212 fine for assault.— Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) August 6, 2025
Then he beat a 63-year-old woman to death at a bus stop.
This is what happens under soft-on-crime prosecutors like Descano—and politicians like Spanberger who back them. pic.twitter.com/oe1t2qkQxX
C'mon, Virginia.
We don't want this.
9/ Gerald Brevard III was charged with attempted abduction and burglary. Descano dropped the serious charges. Not long after, Brevard murdered two homeless men and attacked others.— Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) August 6, 2025
The warnings were there but under the policies Spanberger supports, they were ignored. pic.twitter.com/svlnk9KNha
Released ... killed two people.
Wow.
10/ There’s no Steve Descano without enablers like Abigail Spanberger.— Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) August 6, 2025
She took his money, stood by his pro-crime agenda, and never once spoke up as criminals walked and victims paid the price.
Be warned, Virginia, if she wins—we lose.
If she wins, we not only lose, we become the East Coast California ... and that's not good.
