Well, Well, What Do We Have HERE? Ethics Committee RIPS AOC for 'Spouse' Shenanigans and HOOBOY *Thread*

Wait, you mean to tell us Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been doing something unethical? WE'RE SHOCKED!
Sounds like trouble in Socialist-Ville for AOC:
NEW: The House Ethics Committee has rebuked @AOC for simultaneously claiming her longtime partner, Riley Roberts, is and isn't her "spouse."— Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 4, 2025
This has allowed AOC to grant her "spouse" special perks and freebies while also shielding his financial affairs from the public.
So he is her spouse, but he's not her spouse.
Sure.
The Ethics Committee buried its rebuke of AOC deep in the footnotes of its July report finding she violated House Rules in her attendance of the 2021 Met Gala:— Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 4, 2025
... filed with the House relating to privately sponsored travel, although the two were not legally married at the time of the gifted travel."
"The Committee further notes that at the same time Representative Ocasio-Cortez was seeking to take advantage of exceptions to the Gift Rule only applicable to spouses and/or certain relatives, she was not disclosing Mr. Roberts's financial interests as is required of Members who are legally married."
The Ethics Committee buried it.
Weird.
How did we get here?— Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 4, 2025
Wha?
Under this interpretation, AOC has granted her "spouse" several freebies and perks connected to her service as a member of Congress, including:— Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 4, 2025
A free ticket worth $35,000 to attend the 2021 Met Gala
Gifted travel to Japan and South Korea in 2023
... Pin," which grants Roberts access to parts of the Capitol complex not accessible to the public.
Sounds like a sa-weet deal.
There are drawbacks to being a congressional spouse, though.— Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 4, 2025
That includes public disclosure of their financial affairs.
But since he's not technically her spouse, he's not dealing with the drawbacks.
That means it's unclear if or where Roberts is employed, his debts, his assets, or if he buys or trades stocks in companies that fall under AOC's congressional jurisdiction.— Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 4, 2025
This is information that every other congressional spouse publicly discloses. Except for AOC's.
Uh-huh.
Other spousal restrictions could soon be implemented if AOC has her way and passes her bill which would ban congressional spouses from buying or selling stocks.— Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 4, 2025
It's a severe restriction that would apply to every congressional spouse with one exception: AOC's own "spouse"
So does she have a spouse or not?
Federal laws require the spouses of lawmakers to disclose their financial affairs to the public to prevent them from profiting from their partner's position or being used as a pass-through to influence legislation.— Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 4, 2025
Though AOC considers Roberts her "spouse," he's exempt from all…
... those rules. So long as he and AOC remain legally unmarried.
How convenient.
Which brings us to the status of AOC's engagement to Roberts.— Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 4, 2025
The pair announced their engagement in 2022.
Also convenient.
But Roberts and AOC still live together -- they voted out of the same address in the November 2024 elections.— Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 4, 2025
Super convenient.
Ethics experts are now questioning whether AOC is intentionally delaying her legal marriage to Riley Roberts because one or both of them have something to hide from the public.— Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 4, 2025
"It is fair to question her inconsistent treatment of Roberts as her spouse, and specifically whether…
This is just SOOOOO on brand for AOC.
