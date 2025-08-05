Never Change! Flimsy Shot by 'The Floridian': Grasping at Straws to Smear DeSantis
Well, Well, What Do We Have HERE? Ethics Committee RIPS AOC for 'Spouse' Shenanigans and HOOBOY *Thread*

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:10 PM on August 05, 2025

Wait, you mean to tell us Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been doing something unethical? WE'RE SHOCKED! 

Sounds like trouble in Socialist-Ville for AOC:

So he is her spouse, but he's not her spouse. 

Sure.

Post continues:

... filed with the House relating to privately sponsored travel, although the two were not legally married at the time of the gifted travel."

"The Committee further notes that at the same time Representative Ocasio-Cortez was seeking to take advantage of exceptions to the Gift Rule only applicable to spouses and/or certain relatives, she was not disclosing Mr. Roberts's financial interests as is required of Members who are legally married."

The Ethics Committee buried it.

Weird.

Wha?

Post continues:

... Pin," which grants Roberts access to parts of the Capitol complex not accessible to the public.

Sounds like a sa-weet deal.

But since he's not technically her spouse, he's not dealing with the drawbacks.

Uh-huh.

So does she have a spouse or not?

Post continues:

... those rules. So long as he and AOC remain legally unmarried.

How convenient.

Also convenient.

Super convenient.

This is just SOOOOO on brand for AOC.

