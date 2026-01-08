Mark Halperin Spots Sleight of Hand: Media's 'Full Analysis' of Renee Good Shooting...
Developing: Two Shot by CBP Agents in Portland, FBI Investigating

Brett T. | 7:35 PM on January 08, 2026
Townhall Media

We have next to no details on what happened in Portland other than a man and a woman were shot by CBP officers and transported to the hospital. The FBI is investigating. Here's what we have from the news:

"… before stopping after being shot. Portland Police have cordoned off the scene."

The post continues:

… call from Border Patrol stated that a husband and wife who were shot almost ran the agent(s) over. ABC News is reporting that the shooting occurred near East Burnside and 141st Avenue.

From what we've been able to gather, a Spanish-speaking man and woman were shot as they allegedly tried to run the CBP agents over, but take that with a big grain of salt until we get more confirmation.

This is a developing story, and we'll update as more reliable information comes in.

BORDER PATROL FBI OREGON

