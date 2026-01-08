'She Looks Ridiculous': Congressman Sneers at Photo of 'Embarrassment' Kristi Noem

We've never heard of Rep. Jared Moskowitz before, but he was apparently triggered by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem calling the actions that led to the shooting of a woman in Minneapolis by an ICE agent domestic terrorism. Moskowitz certainly does talk tough, and he brought a photo of Noem in a cowboy hat, asking if she was hiding her face now like the ICE agents.

"By the way," Moskowitz added while holding up the photo, "is this what the $800 billion went to? Every day we see her after some new tragedy, she's wearing a different outfit with a different hat. She looks ridiculous. She's not just an embarrassment to the country; she's an embarrassment to you and the president."

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) goes after DHS Kristi Noem’s appearance and says she looks ridiculous.



This misogynistic behavior from Moskowitz isn’t anything new but it is still disgraceful.



He should be censured. Shame on him.pic.twitter.com/EGiibK7qNx — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 8, 2026

Check out this dweeb calling out Noem for her looks. Get a mirror, buddy.

Keith Olbermann, the biggest misogynist we know of on X, had to get his two cents in:

She looks ridiculous. Trump looks more ridiculous. You look ridiculous. Is that misogyny, you little MAGA shit? — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 8, 2026

Look in the mirror douchbag — lakelife92 (@oc65311053) January 8, 2026

You look like skinny Rosie O’Donnell. Demented, psychopath. Dumb bastard. — LawCoVol (@js_hannah) January 8, 2026

But back to Moskowitz:

Coming from a guy that looks like he’s an advertisement for low-T. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/QdLU6w4ism — SK (@SteCK1878) January 8, 2026

He's jealous because Noem looks more masculine than he ever could. — TeaPartyOG (@TeaPartyOGs) January 8, 2026

Moscowitz is a tiny pussy all day, so… — Gerd Hansma (@gmanndo) January 8, 2026

Yeah, he may wanna not comment on other people's looks. Just sayin'. — Schrodinger's Goat (@xOrwells_Ghostx) January 8, 2026

He shouldn't be making fun of anyone. pic.twitter.com/jlOw3PF2Ol — Ron Cloud (@RonCloudCoffee) January 8, 2026

Sorry, Democrat voters. This is as good as you got. — KXKVI 🇺🇸✝️ (@KXKVI) January 8, 2026

Is he jealous because he doesn’t have a woman that looks like Kristi, or is he jealous that he doesn’t look like Kristi?

You never know with these people! — Patricia Foster (@PMF31763) January 8, 2026

Jared amusing coming from a man who resembles a cockatoo. — Alaskagirl (@Alaskacryptogi1) January 8, 2026

He obviously doesn’t know her background. Nor has he taken the time to look in the mirror. His appearance is not all that impressive. — Freeamericanyes (@freeamericanyes) January 8, 2026

He’s afraid of a strong, beautiful woman. — Butters72 (@Butters72276112) January 8, 2026

What a joke this one is. He's attacking her clothes? Seriously??!! — ttwnldy (@ttwnlinda) January 8, 2026

Seriously? @RepMoskowitz doesn’t like what she wears. Seriously? Well by all means let’s impeach her for the clothes she wears. 🤦‍♀️ — Pam Bible (@bible1_pam) January 8, 2026

Where was this guy a couple of years ago when the administration had a guy stealing women's luggage and wearing their dresses to work?

