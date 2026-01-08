'She Looks Ridiculous': Congressman Sneers at Photo of 'Embarrassment' Kristi Noem

Developing: Two Shot by CBP Agents in Portland, FBI Investigating
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on January 08, 2026
Twitter

We've never heard of Rep. Jared Moskowitz before, but he was apparently triggered by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem calling the actions that led to the shooting of a woman in Minneapolis by an ICE agent domestic terrorism. Moskowitz certainly does talk tough, and he brought a photo of Noem in a cowboy hat, asking if she was hiding her face now like the ICE agents. 

Advertisement

"By the way," Moskowitz added while holding up the photo, "is this what the $800 billion went to? Every day we see her after some new tragedy, she's wearing a different outfit with a different hat. She looks ridiculous. She's not just an embarrassment to the country; she's an embarrassment to you and the president."

Check out this dweeb calling out Noem for her looks. Get a mirror, buddy.

Keith Olbermann, the biggest misogynist we know of on X, had to get his two cents in:

Recommended

'CUFF This Piece of S**t': Is THIS the Real Reason Mayor Frey Doesn't Want ICE in Minnesota? Because WOW
Sam J.
Advertisement

But back to Moskowitz:

Advertisement

Where was this guy a couple of years ago when the administration had a guy stealing women's luggage and wearing their dresses to work?

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

