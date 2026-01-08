Classic NPR Bias: Why They Got Defunded – Framing a Driver Assaulting ICE...
GOP-Led Senate Votes to Block Trump From Any Further Military Action in Venezuela, Trump Furious

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on January 08, 2026
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

Let's get out of Minneapolis for a moment and see what's happening in Washington, D.C. We have to back up a couple of scandals to last weekend, when Delta Force captured Venezuelan narcoterrorist dictator Nicolás Maduro and brought him to the United States to be indicted on drug and gun charges. We heard quite a bit of squawking from members of Congress about how only they have the power to declare war. This wasn't a war, however; it's what the Obama administration would have called a "kinetic action."

Advertisement

The Senate voted 52-47 on Thursday to advance a resolution to "direct the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities within and against Venezuela."

The last two names are Rand Paul and Todd Young.

All Democrats voted in favor of the joint resolution, including Sen. John Fetterman, who explained:

The "war" in Venezuela is already over. We got Maduro and removed him from power.

Needless to say, President Donald Trump was not pleased with the defections.

The post continues:

… elected to office again."

"This Vote greatly hampers American Self Defense and National Security, impeding the President’s Authority as Commander in Chief. In any event, and despite their “stupidity,” the War Powers Act is Unconstitutional, totally violating Article II of the Constitution, as all Presidents, and their Departments of Justice, have determined before me. Nevertheless, a more important Senate Vote will be taking place next week on this very subject."

He's furious.

Luckily, this is NOT final approval. Only advancement. Trump would veto it as well.

Advertisement

Politico reports:

President Donald Trump lashed out at the five Republican senators who voted to advance legislation that would constrain his war powers in Venezuela on Thursday.

The GOP lawmakers — Rand Paul of Kentucky, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Todd Young of Indiana and Josh Hawley of Missouri — joined with the chamber’s entire slate of Democrats to tee up a vote that could compel Trump to seek the approval of Congress before taking any additional military action in Venezuela.

The president, who is looking to wield his foreign policy powers to reassert greater U.S. control over the Western Hemisphere, wrote on his social media platform Thursday that Republicans “should be ashamed of the Senators that just voted with Democrats to take our Powers.”

The senators, he declared, “should never be elected to office again.”

Advertisement

That's an important point. But it was a bipartisan rebuke of the president, and he's not going to forget the Republicans who voted for it.

***

Tags:

CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP MILITARY VENEZUELA

Advertisement

Advertisement

