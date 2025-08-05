Zohran Mamdani's Socialist Staffer BRAGS About Being in the Best Position to 'Seize State Power' (Watch)

There's really nothing else to say here except HOLY CRAP ...

Check this reporting from Stu on what Zohran Mamdani is actually planning for New York City if he's elected:

Advertisement

🚨 “Zohran is literally attempting to do what conservatives say we want to do, which is provide gender affirming care to anyone who wants it for free. We're gonna fly people in and pay for their hotel rooms.”



That’s Daniel Goulden, a member of NYC DSA’s Steering Committee,… pic.twitter.com/3qPLC3kqKI — Stu (@thestustustudio) August 4, 2025

Post continues:

... speaking on a panel DSA just uploaded from last month’s Socialism 2025 conference. Goulden worked on Zohran Mamdani’s campaign, helped write the trans policy platform, and says he regularly meets with Zohran and his staff. “We collaborated with the Zohran Mamdani campaign on his trans rights platform, and what we explicitly wanted to do was use the power of New York City to provide free gender affirming care—and I say free in case insurance companies decide to boot us off—free gender affirming care not just to people in New York City but across the country.” “DSA has regular meetings with him, let alone his team. His policy director is my friend. I've been working with his campaign manager for well over a year.” This isn’t hypothetical. DSA operatives are openly planning to turn New York City into a national hub for trans healthcare—flying people in, paying for hotels, mailing prescriptions across state lines—and doing it on the taxpayer’s dime. And it’s not just about healthcare. It’s about power. “With Zohran, we’re in basically the best possible position to seize state power.” They’re not hiding it. They’re posting it proudly. The Democratic Socialists of America are building a machine—rooted in radicalism, empowered by city government, and led by a man now poised to run the largest city in America.

And to think, Liz Warren just endorsed all of this.

Democrats are sinking to new lows we didn't even think were possible. For years, we've been calling them out for getting too cozy with Socialism and even Communism, and they'd say we were conspiracy theorists.

Now, they're actively endorsing it.

Yikes.

============================================================

Related:

GHOUL! Jim Acosta Throws Dad of AI Parkland Victim Under the Bus After Creepy, Anti-Gun Interview BOMBS

We Need to Hold the Media Accountable for Being Lying, Cheating Suckwads. I Said What I Said

S**T Just Got REAL: House Oversight Comm. Subpoenas Hillary Clinton and Others to Appear for Depositions

*SNORT* She MAD: Former Obama Staffer Goes on RACIST, Rage-Filled Rant About Sydney Sweeney's 'Genes'

Work of ART! New York Post Cover HILARIOUSLY Owns Zohran Mamdani and Liz Warren and It's GLORIOUS (Pic)

Aww, WASSAMATTA?! LOL! WATCH Nicolle Wallace's Pinched Face As She Reports on Russia Collusion Grand Jury

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.