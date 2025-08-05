SNORT* She MAD: Former Obama Staffer Goes on RACIST, Rage-Filled Rant About Sydney Sweeney's 'Genes'

You know, as much as the Left keeps insisting they don't care about the Sydney Sweeney jeans and that it's the Right making a big deal about the ad, we can't help but notice we keep seeing people on the Left losing their shiznit about Sweeney and her 'genes.'

We suppose if it makes the Left feel better to pretend they aren't CRAZY jealous of how lovely Sweeney is (oh, and about hating her for daring to be a Republican), more power to them. Heck, it gives us lots and lots and LOTS of Twitchy fodder.

Like this:

"Well, let me say this. I've never bought a pair of American Eagle jeans, even when I was in high school. Because I don't have those genes and I wouldn't probably buy them after watching that ad."



Former Obama staffer Ashley Allison expresses outrage over Sydney Sweeney ad. pic.twitter.com/SAHGwidJhT — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) August 4, 2025

She does realize that her genes are 99.99999% the same as Sweeney's, yes?

Per Grok:

All human beings share the vast majority of their genes, with about 99.9% of DNA being identical across individuals. The human genome consists of approximately 20,000–25,000 genes, and these are nearly the same in all humans, coding for fundamental traits and biological functions. The 0.1% variation arises from single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), small insertions, deletions, or other mutations, which account for differences in traits like eye color, height, or disease susceptibility. Even across diverse populations, the core set of genes is conserved, with minor variations driving individual uniqueness. Identical twins are an exception, sharing nearly 100% of their DNA, though minor differences can still arise from mutations or epigenetic factors.

Soooo, yes, Allison absolutely has those same genes.

Just not the jeans.

Heh.

X is definitely having a whole lot of fun at her expense:

That is because they don't come in a size trisomy 21. — Thatch (@THATCH_ARISES) August 5, 2025

Oof.

They don’t come in a men’s 62.. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) August 5, 2025

She should buy a muu muu. — Gryphius (@GryphiusEitel) August 5, 2025

Kinda scary, a lot of us are relieved that some people cannot wear jeans. — James (@braniff71) August 5, 2025

Then don't buy them, heifer. — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) August 5, 2025

Seems pretty simple, right?

Don't like 'em? Don't buy 'em.

But leave the rest of us who DO like them alone.

