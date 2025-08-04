Former 'Raging, Anti-Trump Firebrand' ABC Journo Spills ALL the Tea About ABC News' OBVIOUS Bias and WOW

Nobody believes any of the traditional media outlets are unbiased and focused only on reporting the news, right? If by now there's anyone who trusts in CBS, NBC, or especially ABC they might want to take a moment to read this from Terry Moran.

Advertisement

We think he does a great job explaining just how biased these traditional rags really are.

Take a look:

Amazing stuff from @TerryMoran on whether @ABC is biased against @realDonaldTrump



cc: @seanspicer @danturrentine



Were we biased? Yes. Almost inadvertently, I’d say. ABC News has the same problem so many leading cultural institutions do in America: A lack of viewpoint… — Mark Halperin (@MarkHalperin) August 3, 2025

Post continues:

When I joined ABC News in 1997, it was basically run by white men. (I have nothing against white men; I am one.) That management structure lasted for a long time, way too long. But over the last decade or so, the company made an effort to hire and promote journalists from a much wider diversity of backgrounds and life experiences. That changed ABC News, for the better: changed our conversations, changed our perceptions of stories and events in the country and around the world, changed our coverage. For me, the job got a lot more interesting, and more fun. But there was one way ABC did not change and did not diversify. It is no secret. There are hardly any people who supported Donald Trump at ABC News—or the other corporate/legacy/mainstream news networks. And this is bound to impact coverage, not so much out of malevolent bias (that’s the cartoon version peddled by Trump, Brendan Carr and online MAGA), but more out of what is a kind of deafness. The old news divisions don’t hear many of the voices of the country, because those voices aren’t in the newsroom. Yes, news teams go out with a microphone and a camera and accost people at Trump rallies; but to me that often comes off as weirdly anthropological and inaccurate, kind of like trying to understand nature by visiting a zoo. You don’t really see a tiger at the zoo, just a version of a tiger. Now, this might sound strange coming from me. The manner of my…accelerated…departure from ABC News has earned me a reputation in many quarters as a raging, anti-Trump firebrand. So be it. I don’t take back or regret a syllable of the post I wrote about Stephen Miller and Donald Trump that got me fired by ABC. I think it was an accurate, fair, and true description of those men. But inside the newsroom, I had a reputation of trying to get colleagues to see the other side, to walk a mile in the shoes of MAGA, to acknowledge the democratic forces that have made Donald Trump the dominant political figure of our time. So, yes, from my perspective, the old news networks are biased.

No offense, but DUH.

============================================================

Related:

Greta Van Susteren's Post About Her Hubby's Childhood Friends TRASHING Him Over Politics Hits Home for Me



'SO F**ked UP': Revealing Blast From Hillary's Email PAST Just Made Things So MUCH WORSE for Her *THREAD*

Pic of 'Women' at TX Capitol Fighting to Use Women's Bathroom Sums Up How Dumb Trans-Movement REALLY Is

LOOK on CNN Host's FACE As Lee Zeldin Politely Takes Her Climate Change BS Apart Is PRICELESS (Watch)

Byron York Comes in HOT With 5 DAMNING FACTS About Hillary Clinton and Her Russian Collusion Hoax

Hakeem Jeffries Brags That TX Democrats Have Trump Republicans 'Running Scared' and WOW, That Was DUMB

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.