Heated Rivalry Stans Discover Real Hockey Players Aren't Their Fanfic Boyfriends — Cry Harder

All the weird progressives are really into a fictional hockey show called 'Heated Rivalry'. The series is about two gay hockey players who fall in love. They are apparently mad real hockey isn't living up to their man love hockey fantasies.

Heated Rivalry handed the NHL so much (unearned) goodwill from women & queer people this year. Their golden boys destroyed it in the MOST cliche boys-will-be-boys locker-room-talk bullshit way.



If they actually shove Quinn Hughes into Connor Storrie’s SNL to salvage it.. gross. — carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) February 27, 2026

It's almost like fictional stories are not true and real people don't behave like people in made up movies.

Update: Not a single US Men’s hockey player has been booed at an NHL game yet and players on the Women’s team have said they shouldn’t have to apologize. https://t.co/1boUMwQs1k — Nic (@Nic111392) February 27, 2026

It's almost like all these weirdos are way too online and no one in the real world cares about what they think or their silly temper tantrums.

They're legitimately crazy people.

Every single US men’s hockey player has received huge cheers and a standing ovation at NHL games, even when they’ve been on the visiting team https://t.co/tHZ9U2yWrs — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) February 28, 2026

You are all insane https://t.co/BlZ1JNAwHe — New Wife Guy-ComradeSnek☭ 🐍 (@ComradeSnake) February 27, 2026

Just make it short and sweet.

Why does the NHL have to “earn” goodwill from women and queer people?

Women and queer people either like hockey or they don’t. The NHL doesn’t owe anyone anything. This is their product, like it or don’t. https://t.co/L7A82HbAto — JustElliot (@JustElliot2) February 27, 2026

Also, they are welcome to turn off their televisions if they don't want to watch the sport.

Purging these people from its fandom is the healthiest thing that could have happened to hockey https://t.co/b7e7qxr8xy — Confirmed Miscer ⚔️🍁🔫 (@ManDaveJobGood) February 28, 2026

It feels very parasocial to say this but I’m actually pissed off that the SNL producers are putting Storrie in this position. Not to mention once again, an organisation fails to read the room and understand the new audience handed to you that you’re now trying to exploit.🙄😠 https://t.co/pYJnbOgHXu — Isobel Ardent (@isobelardent) February 27, 2026

They're very mad the NHL is not taking their brand new fans for exactly a month any more seriously. How could they?

I'm sorry your gay NHL fantasy was rejected https://t.co/TPwSsGO29B — MrMikeD (@Mrmiked42) February 27, 2026

People are delusional if they think the show was going to bring in fans to the NHL. Just because a bunch of women like to watch gay men, doesn’t mean they’ll watch the sport. https://t.co/RLlGWvRD39 — boxboy (@jgerebus) February 27, 2026

Choose your fighter.



I know whose side I’m on. https://t.co/zsZqNP79hh — John Carney (@carney) February 27, 2026

This is not a hard choice.

Oh.



My.



Gawd.



People watched some gay show on HBO and took it for real life. And are now upset that the real life players aren’t living up to their delulu fantasies. 🤯



This is some psycho level sht. https://t.co/vObiV05YV6 — ⚔️- Sara (@Hollopalooza) February 27, 2026

These are some psycho level people.

Heated Rivalry handed the NHL so many toxic, mentally deranged losers who will do anything except watch the sport or play it. Their golden boys solidified it in the BEST way possible by making it obvious: HOCKEY AINT FOR EVERYONE. https://t.co/y7BNXn7GDP — Lord Tom Fluffytail ☭‍⃠ ࿕⃠ (@GoalieTomFluff) February 27, 2026

Leftists should stick to their video games.

