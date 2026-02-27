'Queen' of Bobsled Kaillie Humphries Crowns Trump Support: Defends Women's Sports and Shuts Down the Left

Well, one Olympian has no problem loudly proclaiming she voted for Trump and she is a proud Republican. Not surprising since she is such a star.

Olympic legend Kaillie Humphries has come out as a Trump support after medaling in Milan Cortina.



Now as the most accomplished women's bobsled pilot in history, Kaillie is sharing her support for saving women's sports, her defense of the US men's hockey team after backlash from… pic.twitter.com/kgWkpKRc6B — Jackson Thompson (@JackThompsonFOX) February 27, 2026

Yes, you read that right. One of the most accomplished bobsled pilots EVER and she is a conservative. That ruins the Left's narrative that conservative women ask their husbands for permission about who to vote for. Heh.

Kaillie also believes men need to stay the heck out of women's sports. Someone bring this queen a crown.

🚨 MANDATORY VIEWING:



All of this. Kaillie covers EVERYTHING! https://t.co/F4EjuSEaoq — 🇺🇸 M. Gadsden (@MGadsden1776) February 27, 2026

It really is a must watch.

I hope more people can see this interview. 🙏🏻



It was intelligent, thoughtful, & powerful. Kaillie is a fantastic role model to young women & girls.



Thank you, Kaillie! I was impressed watching you at the Olympics, but I have an even greater respect for you after this chat! 👏🏼 https://t.co/sr2lXIdndX — Sarah.Liz (@BaskinsSarah) February 27, 2026

Share it with everyone you know.

And good for her! No one, and I mean no one, should ever feel they cannot express their support for their chosen candidate due to fear of physical, career or financial harm. https://t.co/D8gz7Itrn9 — Mark Williams (@MarkWilliams862) February 27, 2026

What a patriot and a legal immigrant from Canada https://t.co/LLu9SWOdcJ — Awakened Mandate (@BrandonHathaw12) February 27, 2026

She clearly saw which was the superior country.

Attn @WomensSportsFdn and @BilileJeanKing. Listen to this Olympian (and mother) argue there should be no men in women's sports. Your support for this idiocy has harmed countless female athletes. Shame on you. https://t.co/XOTEqUHQGS — Patricia G. Barnes (@PatriciaGBarnes) February 27, 2026

They made Leftism their religion and lost their sense of decency.

Awesome. That’s how you discuss women’s sports. You don’t whine. You don’t cry. You stand tall. Good for you Kaillie! https://t.co/FF6HZr0zjL — lisa (@CTAmericaFirst) February 27, 2026

Thoughtful perspective from a legal immigrant to USA and Olympic athlete. https://t.co/6uurqveOdm — Michelle Sailor (@michesailor) February 27, 2026

She is great. We are lucky to have her as a citizen https://t.co/ATzrpJmBF3 — Jan (@Jan455214897428) February 27, 2026

Immigration is great when it is based on merit and what can benefit America. People like this woman, for example.

Protect this woman at all costs https://t.co/RsjTMmb5rI — SidneysGoat (@SidneysGoat) February 27, 2026

What the left does NOT want you to see.



They want to run clip after clip of womens hockey players criticizing Trump & shaming mens hockey team members.



Was Kailee Humphries asked questions in Milan, no bc they weren't interviews they were leftist PR stunts. https://t.co/F8AkeKqRFz — DwayneWHorner (@DwayneWHorner) February 27, 2026

There are very capable and strong women on the Right and they deserve a voice, as well.

