'Queen' of Bobsled Kaillie Humphries Crowns Trump Support: Defends Women's Sports and Shuts Down the Left

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on February 27, 2026
AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File

Well, one Olympian has no problem loudly proclaiming she voted for Trump and she is a proud Republican. Not surprising since she is such a star.

Yes, you read that right. One of the most accomplished bobsled pilots EVER and she is a conservative. That ruins the Left's narrative that conservative women ask their husbands for permission about who to vote for. Heh.

Kaillie also believes men need to stay the heck out of women's sports. Someone bring this queen a crown. 

It really is a must watch.

Share it with everyone you know.

She clearly saw which was the superior country.

They made Leftism their religion and lost their sense of decency.

Immigration is great when it is based on merit and what can benefit America. People like this woman, for example.

There are very capable and strong women on the Right and they deserve a voice, as well. 

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY SPORTS

