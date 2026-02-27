Merger Madness: Brian Stelter Laughably Describes CNN As ‘Balanced and Fact-Based’ News Ne...
Hey Look! That Thing Dems Say Never Happens (Voter Fraud) Happened AGAIN Multiple...
Republican Senators Slow Walking the SAVE Act Get a Rude Awakening
Meteorologist Rains on Al Gore's 'Inconvenient Truth' Anniversary Parade With Some Inconve...
VIP
Bill Clinton's Opening Statement at the Epstein Deposition Sure Brings Back Some Memories
'Legit Funny'! Jim Acosta Says Free Speech Is at Risk (and Tries to...
Hillary Clinton Explains Why Ghislaine Maxwell Was at Her Daughter's Wedding (Then Avoids...
Rep Plays 'Didn't Know About That' Card When Pinned Down About Epstein Files...
A Stitt Storm: Oklahoma Governor Under Fire for Saying Dems Don't Want to...
VIP
'I'm Not Kidding': Retired Professor Says He Ordered a 'Gun' to Hopefully Shoot...
NBC News: Members of Team USA Expressing Regret for Laughing at Trump’s Joke
Misery Loves Company: Rapinoe Dumps on Olympic Glory to Remind Everyone She's Still...
Toronto Star Writer Still Butthurt About Team USA Hockey Captain Meeting Trump
VIP
Marco Cubio Leads the Pack: Twitter Conquers Cuba with the Funniest New Territory...

Peddling ‘Pedo’: Rachel Maddow and Other Media Hacks Toss Their So-Called Principles to End Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:48 PM on February 27, 2026
Twitchy

The Democrat Party and its legacy media cohorts didn’t much care about the Epstein files until they realized it was their last hope of upending President Donald Trump’s second term in office. Back in 2022, ‘journalists’ were still maintaining it was verboten to accuse one’s political opponent of being a pedophile. Of course, that 'principle' got jettisoned as soon as Trump won reelection in 2024.

Advertisement

Here’s a Rachel Maddow flashback to just four years ago. (WATCH)

We already know that the answer is a hard ‘No!’

Nothing proves this like catching up to Maddow in 2026. (WATCH)

The television studio as a hospital for the mentally insane is spot on.

It wasn’t just Maddow who once said the ‘pedophile’ line should never be crossed. Here’s her fellow Democrat ‘news’ buds taking the high ground until they needed the slur to take out Trump. (WATCH)

Recommended

Merger Madness: Brian Stelter Laughably Describes CNN As ‘Balanced and Fact-Based’ News Network
Warren Squire
Advertisement

That was just a preview of Don Lemon getting pushed out at CNN.

Seeing this politically-motivated 180 only highlights why more and more Americans are abandoning the lying legacy media.

As we've witnessed repeatedly, there are no so-called principles that 'journalists’ won’t toss to get Trump. Viewers have returned the favor by tossing ‘journalists’ out with the rest of the trash.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS RACHEL MADDOW

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Merger Madness: Brian Stelter Laughably Describes CNN As ‘Balanced and Fact-Based’ News Network
Warren Squire
Meteorologist Rains on Al Gore's 'Inconvenient Truth' Anniversary Parade With Some Inconvenient Realities
Doug P.
Hey Look! That Thing Dems Say Never Happens (Voter Fraud) Happened AGAIN Multiple Times
Doug P.
Republican Senators Slow Walking the SAVE Act Get a Rude Awakening
Twitchy Video
Hillary Clinton Explains Why Ghislaine Maxwell Was at Her Daughter's Wedding (Then Avoids Any Follow-Ups)
Doug P.
'Legit Funny'! Jim Acosta Says Free Speech Is at Risk (and Tries to Prove It in the Same Post)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Merger Madness: Brian Stelter Laughably Describes CNN As ‘Balanced and Fact-Based’ News Network Warren Squire
Advertisement