Peddling ‘Pedo’: Rachel Maddow and Other Media Hacks Toss Their So-Called Principles to End Trump

The Democrat Party and its legacy media cohorts didn’t much care about the Epstein files until they realized it was their last hope of upending President Donald Trump’s second term in office. Back in 2022, ‘journalists’ were still maintaining it was verboten to accuse one’s political opponent of being a pedophile. Of course, that 'principle' got jettisoned as soon as Trump won reelection in 2024.

Here’s a Rachel Maddow flashback to just four years ago. (WATCH)

This Rachel Maddow segment from 2022 is so rich.



Falsely accusing your political opponent of being a ped*phile is so evil! Putin does that!



Her show, her network, and the entire platform of the Democrat party for the past year have been nothing but calling Trump a pe*phile. pic.twitter.com/v0KQxk2H7c — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 26, 2026

So, @maddow You must be condemning @tedlieu for his false and salacious accusations against Trump, right?!🙄 — LiMuDi (@LiMuDi87) February 26, 2026

We already know that the answer is a hard ‘No!’

Nothing proves this like catching up to Maddow in 2026. (WATCH)

This is what Maddow's show looks like since Trump got back into office. pic.twitter.com/wfeANVwrXl — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 26, 2026

She acts like that statue is a photo of the real people and proves HA HA! They're friends still!



MSMADDOW is like an CTV at an insane asylum. — John in the Woods (@jswriter65) February 26, 2026

The television studio as a hospital for the mentally insane is spot on.

It wasn’t just Maddow who once said the ‘pedophile’ line should never be crossed. Here’s her fellow Democrat ‘news’ buds taking the high ground until they needed the slur to take out Trump. (WATCH)

Smearing people as ped*philes wasn't always in style. In fact it was just a couple years ago that they were calling it unacceptable, evil, and dangerous.



Then Trump got into office again and it's anything goes, no holds barred again. pic.twitter.com/qeZas5kldG — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 27, 2026

Don Lemon doesn’t even get his own spot on the grid of shame anymore. He has to share with Anderson Cooper. pic.twitter.com/7Djb5ljTnQ — Gator Gar (@gatorgar) February 27, 2026

That was just a preview of Don Lemon getting pushed out at CNN.

Seeing this politically-motivated 180 only highlights why more and more Americans are abandoning the lying legacy media.

Lying, disgusting scum bags, the whole bunch.



I’d like to say more but I’d get banned. — Bonspy (@bonspy2) February 27, 2026

Anything done in the name of "the party" is acceptable behavior. — Midnight (@Nocte_Insanire) February 27, 2026

These people have no actual principles. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) February 27, 2026

No they don't. That's pretty much their defining characteristic too, having no actual principles. — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 27, 2026

As we've witnessed repeatedly, there are no so-called principles that 'journalists’ won’t toss to get Trump. Viewers have returned the favor by tossing ‘journalists’ out with the rest of the trash.

