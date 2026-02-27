From NPR's Own Mouths (and Blood Tests): Extremely Low Testosterone – No Wonder...
Nice Business You've Got There... Be a Shame If Democrats 'Broke It Up' for Backing Trump

justmindy
justmindy | 7:10 PM on February 27, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

That's a nice company you have there ... it would be a shame if something happened to it. This is basically how the Democrats are threatening businesses who support Trump. If a business supports Trump and tries to do the best thing for the American economy, the Democrats will make things difficult for them if they win back the House. Better not let Democrats win any elections so they can't follow through on that threat.

Clearly, they don't care about the company as a whole.

One Senator was even more blunt with the publication 'Semafor'. Basically, he's saying they better not merge or do anything the Democrats don't like or they'll break up their companies when they win the House again. Nothing like a little blackmail among friends.

They don't care who they hurt. They care about power. 

They aren't even trying to hide it anymore.

Now, all of America has had to suffer.

It sounds very fascisty, actually. The Left is always projecting.

If these companies were smart, they'd do their level best to get Republicans elected. 

The Democrats see it as a way to harm the American people. They use it to get back at their opponents. The Republicans see the role of government is to stay out of people's lives and allow them to chart their own destiny.

That vile woman.

They are what they allege.

