Nice Business You've Got There... Be a Shame If Democrats 'Broke It Up' for Backing Trump

That's a nice company you have there ... it would be a shame if something happened to it. This is basically how the Democrats are threatening businesses who support Trump. If a business supports Trump and tries to do the best thing for the American economy, the Democrats will make things difficult for them if they win back the House. Better not let Democrats win any elections so they can't follow through on that threat.

new - Top Democrats are weighing how harshly they would go after corporations that have courted President Donald Trump’s approval, if they retake the House in November.https://t.co/cvPBfK8rf3 — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) February 27, 2026

Clearly, they don't care about the company as a whole.

Sen. Gallego was blunter to @daveweigel :



“Once we take power, whoever the president is, we’re going to break up your companies” https://t.co/uwFjZbtIFT pic.twitter.com/2lagTzzTeD — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) February 27, 2026

One Senator was even more blunt with the publication 'Semafor'. Basically, he's saying they better not merge or do anything the Democrats don't like or they'll break up their companies when they win the House again. Nothing like a little blackmail among friends.

Absolutely unhinged, sociopathic crash out. — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) February 27, 2026

So it’s no longer about going after their political opponents. Private citizens and corporations are also their enemy and must be defeated to “save democracy”. — SASNC👩‍💻📊 (@sasncsheri) February 27, 2026

They don't care who they hurt. They care about power.

This bit by Robert Garcia is a muted way of saying “we’re going to destroy capitalism” pic.twitter.com/Iw3RSZTqli — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) February 27, 2026

They aren't even trying to hide it anymore.

They really should have realized what happens when you let communists run wild. https://t.co/ttcdzLkqbf — AyeAye 📝 🐒 (@AyeAyeAsk) February 27, 2026

Now, all of America has had to suffer.

Hmm sounds pretty fascisty to me — Bill Marshal (@aethelamerican) February 27, 2026

It sounds very fascisty, actually. The Left is always projecting.

Seems like an easy way to get companies to cut massive checks for republicans. — LBS (@NY_LBSS) February 27, 2026

If these companies were smart, they'd do their level best to get Republicans elected.

“Once we take power …”



What an alarming statement!



Pretty sure all of these politicians that have been elected are in DC to REPRESENT the American Taxpaying Electorate. — ScyfyLala (@SciFiMom13) February 27, 2026

More and more we seem to have fundamentally different understandings of the purpose of government. — Okham Man (@OckhamMan) February 27, 2026

The Democrats see it as a way to harm the American people. They use it to get back at their opponents. The Republicans see the role of government is to stay out of people's lives and allow them to chart their own destiny.

Susan Rice laid the permission structure https://t.co/8g90M14N1o — David Procino (@APBIOonly) February 27, 2026

That vile woman.

Threats of fascism from the alleged anti-fascists



Fascinating! — mog (@moggingface) February 27, 2026

They are what they allege.

