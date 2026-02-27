From NPR's Own Mouths (and Blood Tests): Extremely Low Testosterone – No Wonder They Sound Like That

Nice Business You've Got There... Be a Shame If Democrats 'Broke It Up'...
justmindy
justmindy | 6:35 PM on February 27, 2026
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

Recently, one of our favorites 'Coucy' dug up this whole study showing NPR = hosts had low testosterone. That explains quite a lot, actually.

Once Mary Katharine Ham saw this information, she had an a-ha moment. What she believed all along was indeed, based in scientific fact. 

Oh, Liberal Dude Voice is definitely a thing and it's so bad.

Least shocking news ever. 

Honestly, the worst men are the ones who claim they are progressive feminists so it makes sense. More 'manly' men are way better men.

Oh, they most definitely think they are better than everyone else.

So more testosterone makes for smarter men. 

Facts don't have feelings and Respect the Science.

That explains why the Left rejects actual science like biology, for example. 

Least surprising news ever. 

Always a tell-tale sign.

