Hey Look! That Thing Dems Say Never Happens (Voter Fraud) Happened AGAIN Multiple Times

We hear it all the time, mostly from Democrats, that voter ID laws and things like the SAVE Act aren't necessary because fraud is extremely rare and almost never happens.

Advertisement

It's the Democrat definition of "almost never" that needs scrutiny, because we see plenty of stories each year about how the thing that "almost never happens" actually happens fairly frequently.

Here's the latest out of Alabama:

BREAKING: 3 Alabama women indicted for filling out multiple absentee ballots, false applications pic.twitter.com/ChQcSgmwRR — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 27, 2026

We see an awful lot of that thing that doesn't happen.

That thing we are continuously told never happens…



…happened yet again. https://t.co/wx4gbiRp3Z — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 27, 2026

Go figure!

According to court documents, three women in Monroe County have been indicted for voter fraud in the Aug 26, 2025, Frisco City municipal election. Sixty-seven -year-old Sharon Crayton Denson, 46-year-old Samantha Trashawn Kyles, and 59-year-old Sarah Crayton Bennett are accused of falsifying and submitting official voting documents to election officials. Between the three of them, they allegedly tampered with ballots for 20 people.

The Democrats insist this is rare and they also say that illegals never cast ballots, but yet panic when the Republicans propose proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections (hence their continuous lying that voter fraud never happens).

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you and have a great weekend!