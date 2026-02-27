Merger Madness: Brian Stelter Laughably Describes CNN As ‘Balanced and Fact-Based’ News Network

CNN employees are freaking out about the Paramount/Warner Bros. merger. One staffer reportedly said, ‘We’re doomed!’ Warms your heart, doesn’t it? CNN's Brian Stelter weighed in on the deal on Friday. With just one clueless phrase, CNN’s resident potato proved why he and his fellow hacks should fear the job-cutting axe poised to drop when the merger gets fully-approved.

Check this out. (WATCH)

Panic at CNN over Paramount deal:



Brian Stelter quotes Ellison saying Americans want “news that is balanced and fact-based."



Stelter: “Wolf, that sure sounds a lot like CNN!" pic.twitter.com/5O6t2uMzGX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2026

It’s hilarious to see a @CNN talking head saying the network is “balanced.” — James Hutton (@JEHutton) February 27, 2026

Hilarious. CNN fact based? 😂 — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) February 27, 2026

Stelter is still living in his bubble. Hopefully, his false reality will burst when the layoffs start.

Anyone who’s watched even a day of CNN’s programming knows the alleged news network is anything but balanced and factual. These posters know.

The balance and facts: pic.twitter.com/ZiNPpsEeGa — Seaghan Kahn (@SeaghanKahn) February 27, 2026

We are kicking these silly “rules” to the curb CNN — Cindy (@luvthecountry) February 27, 2026

Bragging about being fact-based while actively denying basic human biology is truly peak comedy — Zentrynell⚡️ (@ZentrynellRealm) February 27, 2026

Every sane person knows transgenderism and journalism are incompatible. One can’t report on reality while simultaneously rejecting it.

Commenters say Substack should brace for a flood of former CNN ‘journos’ to hit their site soon.

One thing that the Ellison buy will have done is take some of these hacks off television and reduce them to substack. Hopefully Tapper goes first, but I’d be more satisfied with Cooper. — Tennis Legend Tobias! (@SHAQsballstrap) February 27, 2026

Agreed. I’d like to see the ‘fake retirement route’ from Cooper and Tapper. I’d actually like to see Erin Burnett and Brianna Keilar completely fired. Also controversial take? I’d like to see Laura Coates moved up to 9, put Kaitlan at 10, and move Abby to 11. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) February 27, 2026

Laura Coates, Kaitlan Collins, and Abby Phillip would look much better as part of an unemployment line than a shuffled CNN lineup.

Posters wish Stelter could see in his wide mirror what they easily see.

When I look at Brian Stelter, the first word that comes to mind is "Trustworthy" 😂 pic.twitter.com/t8SLNKeA7g — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@ComeAndTakeIt) February 27, 2026

I was thinking “fat”. I’m not seeing “trustworthy” at all. The second word was “special” — TamponTim: Chinese Secret Agent 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@GoVols37872) February 27, 2026

Come on @brianstelter - show us what you got. I have one example. pic.twitter.com/CzSAsCecTO — HoosierEm #MAGA (@HoosierEm) February 27, 2026

I don’t know how Tater does it so shamelessly.



“That sounds an awful lot like CNN!”



Yeah, and I’m the muffin man. Go take a drink Brian. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) February 27, 2026

😂I laughed at the muffin man joke. I mean CNN still has Jerkin Jeffrey Toobin on staff, they absolutely should clean house — Policy Puppet (@sock_puppet1787) February 27, 2026

How Toobin has maintained such a tight grip on his job is a mystery. Hands down, he needs to get a new beat and hit the exit with Stelter. Maybe then CNN can finally move towards being balanced and fact-based. Nah!

