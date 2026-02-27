Merger Madness: Brian Stelter Laughably Describes CNN As ‘Balanced and Fact-Based’ News Network

Hey Look! That Thing Dems Say Never Happens (Voter Fraud) Happened AGAIN Multiple...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:45 PM on February 27, 2026
Townhall Media

CNN employees are freaking out about the Paramount/Warner Bros. merger. One staffer reportedly said, ‘We’re doomed!’ Warms your heart, doesn’t it? CNN's Brian Stelter weighed in on the deal on Friday. With just one clueless phrase, CNN’s resident potato proved why he and his fellow hacks should fear the job-cutting axe poised to drop when the merger gets fully-approved.

Check this out. (WATCH)

Stelter is still living in his bubble. Hopefully, his false reality will burst when the layoffs start.

Anyone who’s watched even a day of CNN’s programming knows the alleged news network is anything but balanced and factual. These posters know.

Every sane person knows transgenderism and journalism are incompatible. One can’t report on reality while simultaneously rejecting it.

Commenters say Substack should brace for a flood of former CNN ‘journos’ to hit their site soon.

Laura Coates, Kaitlan Collins, and Abby Phillip would look much better as part of an unemployment line than a shuffled CNN lineup.

Posters wish Stelter could see in his wide mirror what they easily see.

How Toobin has maintained such a tight grip on his job is a mystery. Hands down, he needs to get a new beat and hit the exit with Stelter. Maybe then CNN can finally move towards being balanced and fact-based. Nah!

