We Owe Charlie Kirk Better: Honoring His Legacy Instead of Betraying It
Mexican Cartels Terrified of Trump: On-the-Ground Reality in Mexico Shows Panic Overblown, Strength Wins

justmindy
justmindy | 4:20 PM on February 27, 2026
imgflip

Over the last week, Twitchy has shared the turmoil in Mexico after Mexico and the United States joined together to take out a major cartel figure. One of Twitchy's favorites 'AGHamilton' happened to be in Mexico during all of this and shared some thoughts from all the ground.

The takeaway ... thank God we have a strong and resolute President like President Trump. Countries need to be in fear of us. 

And when the United States is strong, it keeps the rest of the world in line.

Oh, they'd point, laugh and cackle at us.

It's the circle of life, like it or not.

That is the way it should about Americans. 

This is why Democrats should not be in charge ... ever.

God bless the President and our military. 

