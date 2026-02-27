Mexican Cartels Terrified of Trump: On-the-Ground Reality in Mexico Shows Panic Overblown, Strength Wins

Over the last week, Twitchy has shared the turmoil in Mexico after Mexico and the United States joined together to take out a major cartel figure. One of Twitchy's favorites 'AGHamilton' happened to be in Mexico during all of this and shared some thoughts from all the ground.

So I am back in the United States. I was in Mexico this past week but for obvious reasons did not want to post publicly about it.



One thing I will note is that a lot of the social media panic early in the week did not translate to reality on the ground in Mexico for American… — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 27, 2026

The takeaway ... thank God we have a strong and resolute President like President Trump. Countries need to be in fear of us.

If you consider how incredibly risky the capture of Maduro was, then you have to account for the fact that Trump is at least a little bit crazy so it’s not a shock that the cartels are afraid of him



This is what deterrence looks like…peace through strength https://t.co/6EkgnCwGSW — Gummi (@gummibear737) February 27, 2026

And when the United States is strong, it keeps the rest of the world in line.

Something tells me the same wouldn’t be true if Kamala Harris were in office https://t.co/iee3CYvwRp — Pay Roll Manager Here (@UsingLyft) February 27, 2026

Oh, they'd point, laugh and cackle at us.

Despite my libertarian preferences, I'm still aware that the smaller gangs are afraid of the bigger gang.https://t.co/GKBtKD96Qx — jebriel (@Jebriel) February 27, 2026

It's the circle of life, like it or not.

The world fears President Trump 🇺🇸 https://t.co/CwzElLVIJH — EMBER 🇺🇸 (@upliftandlift) February 27, 2026

“Did you know that two thousand years ago a Roman citizen could walk across the face of the known world free of the fear of molestation? He could walk across the earth unharmed, cloaked only in the words ‘Civis Romanis’ - I am a Roman citizen. So great was the retribution of… https://t.co/FCLuw4jytF — Bottomless Pit Supervisor, Esq. (@PitBottomSuper) February 27, 2026

That is the way it should about Americans.

They are wise to be afraid...won't help them tho when their time has come☺️ Love my President😉 https://t.co/hxbBJwma52 — Lyla 💚 (@Lyla123lalala) February 27, 2026

In a dangerous world it is good to be feared. https://t.co/qPRXv4Cyho — Dr Brian of London 🇮🇱 (@brianoflondon) February 27, 2026

This is the effect of a Strong Leader! https://t.co/5G3dCOH7PS — Ernesto Denis (@ernesto21cap) February 27, 2026

This is why Democrats should not be in charge ... ever.

Needing heavy military personnel is all you need to know. I met my husband in Mexico nearly 40 years ago and I’d never go back. And that’s on advice of several Mexican friends. https://t.co/JqlK25OVdH — LG in AZ (@AzMenagerie) February 27, 2026

If you think the cartel isn't deathly afraid of having a tier 1 operator wake them up out of a dead sleep you're 150% wrong.



Having a president who has demonstrated the will to deploy them is the kicker here. Some things Trump gets exactly right.



Read the whole post. https://t.co/ZHH6MwJbRx — John 🗽 (@ITVPod) February 27, 2026

God bless the President and our military.

