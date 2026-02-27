Meteorologist Rains on Al Gore's 'Inconvenient Truth' Anniversary Parade With Some Inconvenient Realities

Eco charlatan Al Gore has been doing his "we're all gonna die unless..." (insert whatever spending or government power grab is called for here) for decades now.

Perhaps the most notorious of his Chicken Little-esque efforts was via a movie called An Inconvenient Truth, which was released about 20 years ago. Gore marked the occasion with this post:

Twenty years ago, after the release of “An Inconvenient Truth,” I invited 50 people to gather on my family farm outside Nashville, Tennessee. We came together, empowered by science and concerned about the dangers posed by the climate crisis. We believed then, as I do now, that… pic.twitter.com/HzhMZWj9h1 — Al Gore (@algore) February 27, 2026

"We came together, empowered by science..."

Well, they were empowered by something, but "science" didn't have much to do with it.

Meteorologist Chris Martz counted the ways An Inconvenient Truth missed the mark by a wide margin:

20 years ago in your film, “An Inconvenient Truth,” you predicted that:



- The Arctic Ocean would be “ice-free” by 2013. That didn't happen.



- There'd be no more snow on Mount Kilimanjaro by 2016. That didn't happen.



- Polar bears would be dying out. That's not happening; in… https://t.co/aALtu7uyJs — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) February 27, 2026

The full post:

20 years ago in your film, “An Inconvenient Truth,” you predicted that: - The Arctic Ocean would be “ice-free” by 2013. That didn't happen. - There'd be no more snow on Mount Kilimanjaro by 2016. That didn't happen. - Polar bears would be dying out. That's not happening; in fact, most populations are relatively stable. - Lake Chad would dry up due to global warming. It is drying, but decreasing water levels are mostly due to growing population and increased drawdown. - The melting of the Greenland and West Antarctic ice sheets would cause sea levels to rise by 20 feet in the “near future.” That didn't happen, it definitely won't happen anytime soon, and is pure exaggeration. I could go on and on. . . The only thing you got right was that it has continued to get [marginally] warmer since your movie came out, and that the atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO₂) level has risen to over 400 parts per million (ppm). Almost everything else is pure exaggeration, if not an outright lie.

"Pure exaggeration, if not an outright lie" sums up The Goracle perfectly.

If the man made global warming hoaxers like Al Gore have been consistent about 1 thing, it's being consistently wrong. — RichWetty (@richwetty) February 27, 2026

In that sense, yes, Gore has been very consistent.

