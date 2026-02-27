Nice Business You've Got There... Be a Shame If Democrats 'Broke It Up'...
Ilhan Omar Claims US 'Loves' Striking Muslims During Ramadan—Gets Fact-Checked Into Oblivion

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on February 27, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Ilhan Omar, often loud and wrong, is loud and wrong once again. This time, it is about American military decisions. She claims Americans are attacking majority Muslim countries during one of their holy times 'Ramadan'. She's wrong, of course.

Immediately the Community Note served her a dose of humble pie.

None of the Persian Gulf wars started in Ramadan. First Persian Gulf: 02/08/1990 which is 10th of Moharram 1411 of Islamic Lunar calendar. second Persian Gulf war: 20/03/2003 which is 16 of Moharram 1424 of Islamic Lunar calendar. https://www.britannica.com/event/Iraq-War/Occupation-and-continued-warfarehttps://www.britannica.com/event/Persian-Gulf-War

That is actually sickening. What is even more sickening is she was welcomed into this country as a refugee and she literally loathes this country. 

Of course, she has no comment on that. If she can't make herself or her religion the martyr, she isn't interested in participating.

Ain't that the truth.

Oh, Ilhan is fine with them killing other people during Ramadan, it's just other people aren't allowed to kill them. Got it?

It's also bizarre and silly that someone who hates America as much as Omar is re-elected time and time again.

American voters have taken note. We loathe her. There is just a small population of Americans intent on continuing to visit her upon the rest of us. 

