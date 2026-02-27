Ilhan Omar Claims US 'Loves' Striking Muslims During Ramadan—Gets Fact-Checked Into Oblivion

Ilhan Omar, often loud and wrong, is loud and wrong once again. This time, it is about American military decisions. She claims Americans are attacking majority Muslim countries during one of their holy times 'Ramadan'. She's wrong, of course.

Iraq was attacked by the US during Ramadan and it sickening to know that the US is again going to attack Iran during Ramadan. The US apparently loves to strike Muslim countries during Ramadan and I am convinced it isn’t what these countries have done to violate international law… — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 27, 2026

Immediately the Community Note served her a dose of humble pie.

None of the Persian Gulf wars started in Ramadan. First Persian Gulf: 02/08/1990 which is 10th of Moharram 1411 of Islamic Lunar calendar. second Persian Gulf war: 20/03/2003 which is 16 of Moharram 1424 of Islamic Lunar calendar. https://www.britannica.com/event/Iraq-War/Occupation-and-continued-warfarehttps://www.britannica.com/event/Persian-Gulf-War

Tell that to the tens of thousands of Iranian families who have had someone murdered in the last few months by your Muslim religious leaders who currently run Iran.



What’s sickening is you are a Member of Congress. https://t.co/52vKwujIZk — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 27, 2026

That is actually sickening. What is even more sickening is she was welcomed into this country as a refugee and she literally loathes this country.

Muhammad attacked a caravan during Ramadan, (Battle of Badr). He marched on Mecca in Ramadan. Muslim armies invaded Spain in Ramadan. And now Pakistan has attacked Afghanistan in Ramadan. Any comments on that? https://t.co/TF2NGcydkB — Brother Rachid الأخ رشيد (@BrotherRasheed) February 27, 2026

Of course, she has no comment on that. If she can't make herself or her religion the martyr, she isn't interested in participating.

She writes about the USA as if it’s a foreign country because to her it is. https://t.co/uv9Ano43Ml — Magills (@magills_) February 27, 2026

Ain't that the truth.

When I was deployed to Iraq in '06 and '07, Ramadan was the month when terrorist attacks on our convoys ratcheted up tenfold. They loved killing us during Ramadan. Lost two friends in one month.



Also, the U.S. didn't invade Iraq during Ramadan, so Ilhan's post is inaccurate. https://t.co/aQlTGu3WWb — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) February 27, 2026

Oh, Ilhan is fine with them killing other people during Ramadan, it's just other people aren't allowed to kill them. Got it?

What is this? It’s bizarre and silly that a sitting member of the Congress would argue that US National Security interests/actions are “sickening” if they take place during certain religious holidays. (Moreover, history is full of Muslim countries conducting military operations… https://t.co/j8oMXVlNUl — Congressman Michael Baumgartner (@RepBaumgartner) February 27, 2026

It's also bizarre and silly that someone who hates America as much as Omar is re-elected time and time again.

She’s lying again. No one should be surprised, given that she’s the daughter of a war criminal responsible for the deaths of thousands of his own people. https://t.co/nCkeUXd2HM — Sarah Adams (@sarahadams) February 27, 2026

Iran is not a “Muslim country”. Iran is nation under Islamic occupation which has massacred 40,000 Iranians of all faiths within days. Iran will be liberated from Islamist and jihadist oppression. If that “sickens” you, American voters should take note. https://t.co/tRErVKXZAw — Gazelle غزاله شارمهد (@GazelleSharmahd) February 27, 2026

American voters have taken note. We loathe her. There is just a small population of Americans intent on continuing to visit her upon the rest of us.

