Byron York Comes in HOT With 5 DAMNING FACTS About Hillary Clinton and...
Here Are More People Biden Let Stroll Into the Country With the Dems'...
Hakeem Jeffries Brags That TX Democrats Have Trump Republicans 'Running Scared' and WOW,...
And. Here. We. GO! Kash Patel Is DONE Playing With Legacy Media, UNLEASHES...
Kamala Harris' Colbert Appearance Explained a LOT and It Was Even Too Cringe...
WOOF! Even This CNN Journo Asks If TX Dems Realize How BAD It...
VIP
'Democratic Wins' Account Says If Dems Win Back the House They Can Repeal...
Julián Castro Accidentally Exposes Who IS Really 'Drunk With Power' Dunking on Greg...
Womp Womp Womp WOMP: Don't Look NOW, but 'Big Letitia James' Just Lost...
'You GOT IT, Joe!' Elizabeth Warren Says Working Class Should Be Heap Big...
Buckle UP Hillary, Byron York Just Made the PERFECT Argument for DOJ to...
'This Truancy Ends Now:' Gov. Greg Abbott Warns TX Dems He'll Vacate Their...
Irony Alert: Li'l Adam Kinzinger Points a Camera at Himself to Whine About...
President Trump Swoons Over Sydney Sweeney When He Discovers She Is a Republican

LOOK on CNN Host's FACE As Lee Zeldin Politely Takes Her Climate Change BS Apart Is PRICELESS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:40 PM on August 04, 2025
Meme

Trump's administration has been decimating our pals in the mainstream media.

From Linda McMahon, to Kash Patel, to Pete Hegseth, and now to Lee Zeldin ... they are just MERCILESS

Advertisement

And we kinda sorta totally love it.

We do.

Watch this and pay special attention to the look on her FACE:

Post continues:

Zeldin: "Great to be on with you....All eight or so images that you just posted on the screen have nothing to do with this week's announcement.

HAAAAA!

Great to be on with you, and here's how you're all stupid stupid stupid.

So great.

Because media?

Because CNN?

They're just shameless.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

They're also realizing that people are catching on to more and more of their partisan activism and, therefore, take them less seriously, if at all.

We vote not at all.

============================================================

Related:

Byron York Comes in HOT With 5 DAMNING FACTS About Hillary Clinton and Her Russian Collusion Hoax

Hakeem Jeffries Brags That TX Democrats Have Trump Republicans 'Running Scared' and WOW, That Was DUMB

And. Here. We. GO! Kash Patel Is DONE Playing With Legacy Media, UNLEASHES HELL on FISA Abuse Cover-Up

WOOF! Even This CNN Journo Asks If TX Dems Realize How BAD It Looks for Them to Flee to Gerrymandered IL

Julián Castro Accidentally Exposes Who IS Really 'Drunk with Power' Dunking on Greg Abbott Over TX Dems

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN DONALD TRUMP LEE ZELDIN MEDIA BIAS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Byron York Comes in HOT With 5 DAMNING FACTS About Hillary Clinton and Her Russian Collusion Hoax
Sam J.
And. Here. We. GO! Kash Patel Is DONE Playing With Legacy Media, UNLEASHES HELL on FISA Abuse Cover-Up
Sam J.
Hakeem Jeffries Brags That TX Democrats Have Trump Republicans 'Running Scared' and WOW, That Was DUMB
Sam J.
Womp Womp Womp WOMP: Don't Look NOW, but 'Big Letitia James' Just Lost Again and It's YUGE This Time
Sam J.
Here Are More People Biden Let Stroll Into the Country With the Dems' Blessing vs. What Happened Next
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement