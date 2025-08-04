LOOK on CNN Host's FACE As Lee Zeldin Politely Takes Her Climate Change BS Apart Is PRICELESS (Watch)

Trump's administration has been decimating our pals in the mainstream media.

From Linda McMahon, to Kash Patel, to Pete Hegseth, and now to Lee Zeldin ... they are just MERCILESS

And we kinda sorta totally love it.

We do.

Watch this and pay special attention to the look on her FACE:

WATCH: EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin just completely OBLITERATED CNN's running propaganda. 😂



CNN: "Thank you so much for being here....Do you accept the overwhelming scientific consensus that these greenhouse gas emissions are the biggest drivers of man made climate change?"… pic.twitter.com/S6y8uecwN7 — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) August 3, 2025

Post continues:

Zeldin: "Great to be on with you....All eight or so images that you just posted on the screen have nothing to do with this week's announcement.

HAAAAA!

Great to be on with you, and here's how you're all stupid stupid stupid.

So great.

How is she not embarrassed or ashamed in any way? It’s stunning to watch the shear narcissism — Danirlla (@d_shawstein) August 3, 2025

Because media?

Because CNN?

They're just shameless.

the media recently started adding the framing of "overwhelming" to the "scientific consensus" line b/c they realize the public is starting to see through this ploy pic.twitter.com/OYxQdAdSTP — Craig Iskowitz (@craigiskowitz) August 3, 2025

They're also realizing that people are catching on to more and more of their partisan activism and, therefore, take them less seriously, if at all.

We vote not at all.

