Hakeem Jeffries Brags That TX Democrats Have Trump Republicans 'Running Scared' and WOW,...
Kamala Harris' Colbert Appearance Explained a LOT and It Was Even Too Cringe...
WOOF! Even This CNN Journo Asks If TX Dems Realize How BAD It...
VIP
'Democratic Wins' Account Says If Dems Win Back the House They Can Repeal...
Julián Castro Accidentally Exposes Who IS Really 'Drunk With Power' Dunking on Greg...
Womp Womp Womp WOMP: Don't Look NOW, but 'Big Letitia James' Just Lost...
'You GOT IT, Joe!' Elizabeth Warren Says Working Class Should Be Heap Big...
Buckle UP Hillary, Byron York Just Made the PERFECT Argument for DOJ to...
'This Truancy Ends Now:' Gov. Greg Abbott Warns TX Dems He'll Vacate Their...
Irony Alert: Li'l Adam Kinzinger Points a Camera at Himself to Whine About...
President Trump Swoons Over Sydney Sweeney When He Discovers She Is a Republican
Monday Morning Meme Madness
VIP
Eric Holder Says Texas Redistricting Is a ‘Threat to Democracy’ As Dems Flee...
WOW! That was Dumb: Glenn Greenwald Tried to Tell Pennsylvanians What to Think...

And. Here. We. GO! Kash Patel Is DONE Playing With Legacy Media, UNLEASHES HELL on FISA Abuse Cover-Up

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:15 PM on August 04, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Kash Patel ain't playin'.

Case in point:

Advertisement

Post continues:

... Director:

We just uncovered burn bags/room filled with hidden Russia Gate files, including the Durham annex, and declassified them.

Once again, I released the prior FBI’s own documents and exposed the truth.

The same media is calling me a liar again.

Maybe this FBI will release more docs directly, from FBI HQ... so we can see who is lying- wouldn't want to deprive the fake news of more bogus Pulitzers.

There it is.

Also, this totally gives us the 'I'm the captain now' vibe. It's so good.

But wait, there's more!

From Catherine Herridge:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Post continues:

... IG Horowitz 2019 report has aged well.

None of this has aged well, just sayin'.

Lies upon lies upon lies.

And it's all coming out, whether Hillary and her attempted coup like it or not.

============================================================

Related:

WOOF! Even This CNN Journo Asks If TX Dems Realize How BAD It Looks for Them to Flee to Gerrymandered IL

Julián Castro Accidentally Exposes Who IS Really 'Drunk with Power' Dunking on Greg Abbott Over TX Dems

Womp Womp Womp WOMP: Don't Look NOW, but 'Big Letitia James' Just Lost Again and It's YUGE This Time

Byron York Dumps GLACIAL Bucket of Ice Water on Losers Calling Hillary's Russia Hoax Case a 'Distraction'

Riley Gaines TROUNCES Jessica Tarlov in Heated Back and Forth for Claiming Trump Embarrasses America

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FBI KASH PATEL MEDIA BIAS RUSSIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Womp Womp Womp WOMP: Don't Look NOW, but 'Big Letitia James' Just Lost Again and It's YUGE This Time
Sam J.
WOOF! Even This CNN Journo Asks If TX Dems Realize How BAD It Looks for Them to Flee to Gerrymandered IL
Sam J.
Kamala Harris' Colbert Appearance Explained a LOT and It Was Even Too Cringe for a Panelist on 'The View'
Doug P.
Buckle UP Hillary, Byron York Just Made the PERFECT Argument for DOJ to Focus on You and YOUR Russia Hoax
Sam J.
Julián Castro Accidentally Exposes Who IS Really 'Drunk With Power' Dunking on Greg Abbott Over TX Dems
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement