And. Here. We. GO! Kash Patel Is DONE Playing With Legacy Media, UNLEASHES HELL on FISA Abuse Cover-Up

Kash Patel ain't playin'.

Case in point:

In 2017/18, I proved the Steele Dossier was fictitious intelligence, weaponized by corrupt FBI officials to deceive a federal judge and unlawfully spy on then presidential candidate Trump’s campaign- all paid for by his opponent.



The media called me a liar.



Now I’m the FBI… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 2, 2025

Post continues:

... Director: We just uncovered burn bags/room filled with hidden Russia Gate files, including the Durham annex, and declassified them. Once again, I released the prior FBI’s own documents and exposed the truth. The same media is calling me a liar again. Maybe this FBI will release more docs directly, from FBI HQ... so we can see who is lying- wouldn't want to deprive the fake news of more bogus Pulitzers.

There it is.

Also, this totally gives us the 'I'm the captain now' vibe. It's so good.

Sir: Is there a timeframe for releasing Danchenko’s March and May 1017 internationals? We’ve been waiting fir years to find out why the FBI protected and hid him for so long while Mueller and Weissmann and Schiff and others put this country through H*ll to keep their false… https://t.co/UORoFFBWDA — Brennan’sOrangeJumpsuit (@15poundstogo) August 3, 2025

But wait, there's more!

From Catherine Herridge:

.@FBIDirectorKash broke open 2016 election FISA abuse scandal



Strategic media leaks were used by FBI, DOJ to amplify collusion narrative + help secure surveillance warrant @carterwpage



I was among the first to report on the Nunes FISA Abuse memo.



This copy with my notes from… https://t.co/RWYRsOJg98 pic.twitter.com/XgUx2Nqxqr — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) August 2, 2025

Post continues:

... IG Horowitz 2019 report has aged well.

None of this has aged well, just sayin'.

Lies upon lies upon lies.

And it's all coming out, whether Hillary and her attempted coup like it or not.

